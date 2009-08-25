Sonoma Chocolate Teddybear: Soft, Cuddly And Chocolate Scented!

By peoplestaff225
August 25, 2009 10:30 AM

Sonoma Lavender has a full line of scented stuffed animals that can be warmed in the microwave for warm cuddles. Cocoa The Chocolate Teddybear ($30) looks like he’s already been loved, with his sweet, rumpled, brown, furry body. His brown eyes are the color of Hershey’s kisses and he smells just like one. He’s a hot cocoa you can hug!

Their lovely Spunky the Lavender Monkey ($30) is scented with soothing lavender, which makes him perfect for bedtime. His long tail curls a little at the end, making him a hit with my two little guys.

— Kristen

