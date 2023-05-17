Sonja Morgan Pens Sweet Tribute to Daughter Quincy After Her College Graduation: 'Proudest Day'

Sonja Morgan's daughter Quincy is now a college graduate!

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 59, took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark her 22-year-old daughter's achievement alongside a sweet message recognizing her as someone "fused with innate talent."

"The proudest day of my life," she began in the post's caption.

quincy morgan/instagram

"My darling daughter graduated Summa Cum Laude at The University of Penn. 👩‍🎓. I would say best of all, she's happy and happens to be a well-rounded, kind, and humble young woman with great aspirations," she added.

With the heartfelt tribute, the television personality included a photo of her daughter wearing a gorgeous white A-line mini dress paired with lime green ankle strap heels.

Quincy thanked her mom for the support by leaving a comment on the post that read, "Love you, mama." Fellow Real Housewives stars also left congratulatory messages, including Dolores Catania, who wrote "Amazing," and Shannon Storms Beador, who wrote, "Congratulations!!!👏❤️"

In a separate post, Morgan announced that Quincy was moving to Los Angeles and proclaimed, "I can't believe it," as she showcased the process of Quincy moving out of her home in Pennsylvania.

Morgan shares Quincy with American financier J. P. Morgan's great-grandson John Adams Morgan, 92, whom she divorced in 2006.

The mother-daughter duo have maintained a close relationship throughout Quincy's journey into adulthood.

In a conversation with Bustle in October 2016, Morgan gushed about Quincy by proclaiming: "I'm very close to my daughter, and she's a very high achiever. I'm very proud of her, I worry, and I support her 100 percent because she achieves so well."

She added: "She's very much impressed and interested now with the fashion, the jewelry, and the swimwear. That has her attention now. She's very smart, so she's interested in the aspects of the marketing of that."