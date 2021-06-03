Sonequa Martin-Green Recalls Recent Breastfeeding Mishap: 'My Production Took a Big Hit'

Sonequa Martin-Green learned her lesson about staying hydrated while breastfeeding.

The Star Trek: Discovery actress, 36, tells Parents magazine in the July 2021 issue that she recently experienced a hurdle while nursing her 10-month-old daughter Saraiyah Chaunté. Martin-Green — who also shares son Kenric Justin II, 6, with husband Kenric Green — said her milk production "took a big hit" when she didn't drink plenty of water.

"I exclusively breastfeed my daughter, Saraiyah, who turns 1 in July. Well, I recently went too many days without drinking enough water, and my production took a big hit," she says, adding, "It can be rectified, but it's a very involved, multistep process. Sigh. Where's my gallon jug and my tinctures?"

Martin-Green also reveals the sweet way her firstborn always says he wants to marry her one day.

"When my son Kenric was younger he used to ask all the time if he could marry me. I met him with love for feeling that way but also gently explained why it's not possible," she says. "I thought those days were over, but he recently said over dinner, 'I think when I grow up, I'll marry you, Mommy.' He's 6, and I'm a puddle on the floor."

The actress, who appears in this summer's Space Jam: A New Legacy, opens up to the magazine about the challenges of being a working mom, as well, saying the worst part of her day is "leaving for work."