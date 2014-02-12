Soleil Moon Frye Welcomes Son Lyric Sonny Roads

The actress and author welcomed her son Lyric Sonny Roads Goldberg on Monday, her rep confirms.

Sara De Boer/Startraks

Update: “Welcome to the world Lyric Sonny Roads Goldberg! Can’t wait to share our pics and moments in the upcoming months. Thanks for all the love and support,” the new mom posted Wednesday on her website.

Originally posted Feb. 10: And baby makes five!

Soleil Moon Frye, 37, welcomed her third child with husband Jason Goldberg on Monday, Feb. 10, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple’s son — whose name has yet to be released — arrived at 4:15 p.m., weighing 9 lbs., 7 oz. and measuring 21 inches long.

“The whole family is over the moon about the arrival of their baby boy,” her rep tells PEOPLE. “His big sisters, mom and dad are by his side.”



Already mom to daughters Jagger Joseph Blue, 5½, and Poet Sienna Rose, 8, the actress turned author — who announced her pregnancy in August — told PEOPLE she was “terrible” at preparing for her third child.

“The first couple of times I was so prepared. Now I’m like, ‘Nursery? What nursery? The baby can sleep in our room, right?’ I’ve got to get clothes … We’ve got a million names — I need to get on it,” Frye, who is the cofounder of MoonFrye.com, said.

After her October reveal that she was expecting a son, Frye told PEOPLE she was looking forward to adding a baby boy into the mix. “I’m excited to be able to raise him in a household of girls, and teach him to be a gentleman at an early age,” she said.

As for any more additions to the family, Frye’s leaving that decision to Goldberg, 43, a film and television producer.

“That would be up to my hubby,” she told PEOPLE with a laugh in January. “I would have a whole zoo at my house. We’ll see how the third goes!”

