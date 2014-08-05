Soleil Moon Frye: How My Family Embraces the Back-to-School Season

The mom-of-three is getting her girls ready for another school year.

Soleil Moon Frye is getting her girls ready for a new school year!

The actress, who is a Mommy Ambassador (and paid spokesperson) for Target, and husband Jason Goldberg are parents to daughters Jagger Joseph Blue, 6, and Poet Sienna Rose, 9 this month.

Frye is juggling their back-to-school schedules with the couple’s newest addition: 6-month-old son Lyric Sonny Roads.

My family loves summer. From ice cream cones to days on the beach, it’s just an amazing time of year.

We just got back from a two-week trip to Italy and half of the summer is gone! I’m always amazed by how fast it goes by. And the end of summer means it’s time to get the kids ready to go back to school.

This school year is going be a busy one as we have a new addition to our family. Little Lyric (born this past February) will see his sisters off for their first day of school.

Jagger, 6, is starting first grade and Poet, 8, is moving into third grade — and they couldn’t be more excited.

As Target’s Mommy Ambassador, I get to talk to moms everywhere, and share in the excitement of getting ready for school.

To help get the girls excited for their first day of school, I love to get them involved. Every year, we start with a special trip to Target to get everything on our list.

We love picking out colorful school supplies and stylish outfits together. Once we’re home, we throw a fashion show, crank some music and let the girls try on their new outfits. It gives them a boost of confidence heading into a new school year.

Jagger dresses like a little Punky, and Poet is better at doing her own hair than I am at mine! It’s so amazing to watch my girls grow into young women.

This year, the girls were all about expressing themselves and found items for their first day of school outfits! Poet’s favorite item was the Cherokee Floral Lace Dress ($19.99) while Jagger loved the Cherokee Leggings ($14.99).

We also stocked up on back-to-school must-haves, like notebooks decked out with online memes ($2.50 each), backpacks ($29.99 each), lunch boxes ($12.99 each) and water bottles ($12.99 each).

After school, we make family time our biggest priority. The girls love doing crafts like personalizing and decorating their notebooks ($2.29 each) and binders ($2.49 each) that allow them to express their personality and style.

We celebrate the girls’ work by putting up their artwork on fun corkboards($6.79 each) and use mason jars to hold their pens, pencils and markers to create a bright and cheerful homework space.

We use dinner as a time to let the girls tell us all about their adventures, the new friends they’re making and the things they are learning about. I always try to involve the girls in making a healthy and easy dinner for the family.

I can’t wait to see what this school year will bring for my family! And like I always say, embrace the “happy chaos” and Happy First Day of School!