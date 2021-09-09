Soleil Moon Frye Reveals the Hilarious Reason Her Son, 7, Might Cause a 'Call Home from School'

The actress, who is partnering with healthcare company GSK on an awareness campaign for the meningitis B vaccination, also opens up to PEOPLE about her kids' experience with COVID-19

Soleil Moon Frye is excited for her kids to get back to school — even if that means getting a few phone calls home.

While speaking to PEOPLE about her partnership with GSK's Ask2BSure campaign, the Punky Brewster star, 45, shares her thoughts on her children returning to the classroom and reveals new details about their recent bout with COVID-19.

The actress and ex Jason Goldberg are parents to daughters Poet Sienna Rose, 16, and Jagger Joseph Blue, 13, plus sons Lyric Sonny Roads, 7, and Story, 5.

"My 13-year-old already started back. The 16-year-old's enjoying her very last days of summer. The boys seem pretty ready. It's going to be so interesting because it's been so different for so long," the mom of four says of going back to school. "It's really an adjustment."

With her kids back to the classroom, Frye jokes that she's already expecting a "phone call from school" about her son Lyric's latest hobby: rapping.

Soleil Moon Frye Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto

"Lyric's new thing is hip hop and rapping. He makes up a lot of rap. I'm just wondering at what point I'll be getting phone calls from the school on him," she teases. "Not that I'm trying to put it out there, but if they're anything like the raps I hear at home, definitely, I will be getting a call from the school."

Frye shares that her two older children are vaccinated against COVID-19 as they head back to school. The star says she is "really proud" of them as they were "very much a part of making these decisions."

"They really were asking about it," the actress says. "I think that it's incredible to see young people being involved in the conversation and being a part of making those choices."

Earlier this summer, Frye revealed three of her four children tested positive for the COVID-19. The actress says they have now "recovered" and are "thriving."

"Each one of them had a very different experience," Frye says of her kids. "My 5-year-old's symptoms were the worst. So the youngest got hit the hardest."

When her kids were sick, Frye says she "turned into total mama bear."

"I just wanted to nurture and love them and hold them and take care of them, which is what I did. We quarantined. We stayed inside. We were just together all the time," she adds. "It also brought out a lot of emotions for me as a mom of four, because you just want to protect your kids. So it was a real learning experience."

Aside from speaking out on the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19, Frye has also partnered with healthcare company GSK on an awareness campaign for the meningitis B vaccination.

As part of the campaign, Frye hopes to educate and empower fellow parents to make sure they ask their child's doctor about the vaccination for the life-threatening disease that most don't know about.

"One of the groups that are most affected are 16-year-olds to 23-year-olds. Since Poet is in her high school years and then going off to college, it was something that I really wanted to talk to her about and talk to our pediatrician about," she shares. "Once I learned more about it, we decided to go ahead and get her vaccination."