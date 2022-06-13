Soleil Moon Frye Raves About Daughter Organizing Anti-Gun Violence Rally: 'Came From Her Heart'

"They have such strong heads on their shoulders," Soleil Moon Frye told PEOPLE of her daughters' appetite for public service and philanthropy

Soleil Moon Frye is raising some strong, independent young women.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They are amazing, they're so their own individuals and I couldn't be more proud of them. They have such strong heads on their shoulders, so I feel very proud of them," Frye said. "I can't take all the credit though, because they teach me more about myself than I could have ever imagined."

She said she feels like "the luckiest person in the world" after watching Jagger graduate eighth grade. "It's a pretty massive, monumental moment," Frye said.

Frye also expressed her pride in seeing her daughters taking initiative, adding: "My daughter Jagger, watching this incredible, beautiful piece that she just did on voting rights. It's just exquisite to see them growing into such amazing people that are also so philanthropic."

"My daughter Poet put together an anti-gun violence rally herself within three days, about three weeks ago," Frye continued. "And it was mind-blowing to see. In this protest, over a hundred people showed up and it was something that came from her heart and it's very close to our family."

The Kid 90 creator also shares sons Lyric Sonny Roads, 8, and 6-year-old Story with ex-husband Jason Goldberg, with whom she finalized their divorce in April. She opened up about making the space to let her kids use their voices.

"I think that something that has been really important that they've brought up a lot is the need to be heard and so I've really tried to listen more," she said. "Because I think it's so easy for us to get wrapped up in our lives.

Soleil Moon Frye Credit: Soleil Moon Frye/Instagram

"I was going through this transformation, so much was happening and they are their own people. And so to really try to listen more and hear them, that's something I'm working on. And it was really the way they approached it and had the conversation and started the dialogue that was so encouraging to me," Frye added.

Frye expressed her support for CORE Response and the nonprofit's work providing humanitarian relief in the wake of global crises, including the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED VIDEO: Soleil Moon Frye's Punky Brewster Reboot May 'Find a New Home' After Fans Demand Its Return