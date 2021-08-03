Soleil Moon Frye Reveals 3 of Her Children Tested Positive for COVID: 'I Have Shed Many Tears'

Soleil Moon Frye encouraged other parents to get their children tested should they show any symptoms of COVID-19

Soleil Moon Frye is opening up about her family's experience with COVID-19.

On Monday, the Punky Brewster star, 44, revealed on Instagram that three of her four children tested positive for the virus and urged other parents to get their kids tested should they show symptoms.

"I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid 19. With the encouragement of our doctor I had him tested. He tested positive. I was on my way to a work trip, rushed home and two of my other children tested positive as well," she writes alongside a summertime photo with her children.

The actress and ex Jason Goldberg are parents to daughters Poet Sienna Rose, 13, and Jagger Joseph Blue, 13, plus sons Lyric Sonny Roads, 7, and Story, 5.

Since her children tested positive, Frye says she's felt "so many emotions."

"I want to protect my babies, love them, make them all better, take away the burning fever and tummy aches. I have tried to smile through the fear and nurture them. I have shed many tears. It has brought up a lot for me," she shares.

Frye expressed her "deepest respect" for the frontline workers, doctors and volunteers who continue to help others amid the pandemic.

She also thanked her extended friends and family members who have "come together and jump in when needed."

The star says that "more than anything," this experience has "brought up how thankful I am for our health and well being."

"I know how incredibly fortunate we are. My kids have been able to heal together and support each other through this, we have a doctor we trust and hospitals close by. We are able to lean on one another," she says. "My heart breaks for the lives that have been lost and knowing how so many do not have the same things that we have or the chance to be with their loved ones throughout this."

In concluding her post, Frye says she still has no idea "where all my three kids caught this from" as everyone around her family has "tested negative."

"That is part of the mystery in this, how hard it is often to trace and how easy it is to spread," she adds. "Please be safe. Much love to you all. 🌈💛🧡💜💚💗💙❤️🌈"