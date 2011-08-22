Spotted: Solange Knowles's Dashing Date
Solange Knowles makes a stylish statement with son Daniel Julez, 6½, while toasting fashion icon Anna Dello Russo‘s collaboration with Macy’s INC collection on Wednesday in New York.
Following
“At the end of the day I know that no matter how many awards or accolades or praise or money I get, the one thing that really is a judgment of me is what kind of mother I am,” Solange, 25, says.
Julez is her son with ex-husband Daniel Smith.
