Spotted: Solange Knowles's Dashing Date

Solange Knowles makes a stylish statement with son Daniel Julez , 6½, while toasting fashion icon Anna Dello Russo ‘s collaboration with Macy’s INC collection on Wednesday in New York.

“At the end of the day I know that no matter how many awards or accolades or praise or money I get, the one thing that really is a judgment of me is what kind of mother I am,” Solange, 25, says.