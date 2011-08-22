Spotted: Solange Knowles's Dashing Date

Solange Knowles makes a stylish statement with son Daniel Julez, 6, while toasting fashion icon Anna Dello Russo's collaboration with Macy's INC collection on Wednesday in New York.

Night out with Mom!

“At the end of the day I know that no matter how many awards or accolades or praise or money I get, the one thing that really is a judgment of me is what kind of mother I am,” Solange, 25, says.

Julez is her son with ex-husband Daniel Smith.

