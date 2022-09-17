Sofía Vergara Celebrates Her Son Manolo's 31st Birthday with Family Brunch: 'Feliz Cumpleaños!'

Sofía Vergara is a proud mom.

The Golden Globe nominee, 50, rang in her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's 31st birthday on Friday with a small family get-together over brunch and some cake, sharing a photo of herself, husband Joe Manganiello and their dog Bubbles at a table with Manolo and friends.

"Feliz cumpleaños!!" Vergara captioned the post, on which the birthday boy commented: "Thank youuuu."

She also shared a video on her Instagram Story of the group, which included Maria 'Bete' Fernandez and Alejandro Asen, singing him "Happy Birthday" over two beautifully decorated cakes.

Manolo showed off one of his birthday presents on Instagram, posing next to a green Porsche 911 Carrera 4S. "Speed and power is always the answer," he wrote in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vergara, who shares her only son with high school sweetheart and first husband Joe Gonzalez, previously opened up to PEOPLE about being a single mom. "Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding," she said in the 2016 Most Beautiful special issue.

"I was really young when I divorced his father, so I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well-mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile," Vergara added.

Manolo previously paid tribute to his mother during her milestone 50th birthday in July, sharing a series of throwback photos throughout her life. "Happy forty-ten!!!! I love you so much mom, may the next 40+10 be even better!!!!!!!" he captioned the post in Spanish.

RELATED VIDEO: Sofia Vergara Says She and Husband Joe Manganiello 'Haven't Had 1 Fight Yet' During Quarantine

Vergara married Manganiello, 45, in 2015 with Manolo by her side, and the couple celebrated their 6th anniversary in November.