Sofia Richie Poses with Sister Nicole and Her Lookalike Daughter Harlow, 12: 'My Favorite Trio'

Sofia Richie and her family members are a force to be reckoned with.

"My favorite trio," Sofia captioned the post, which came from a family gathering in which the loved ones all painted hot sauce bottles for an outdoor art class. Nicole captured the sweet snapshot, holding her phone up as her daughter and Aunt Sofia gather close for the moment.

While Nicole and Madden, who tied the knot in December 2010, don't often discuss their children or share photos of them on social media, they do offer occasional glimpses into their life as a family of four.

In May, Madden posted a black-and-white photo of his family sitting on the steps of the United States Capitol building, using the opportunity to wish a happy Mother's Day to his wife — "one of the best to ever do it."

"Nicole we love you and I Thank you," he wrote at the time in honor of the actress and fashion designer. "You take care of us all, and you make our house a home 👑❤️"

"And To all the moms out there holding it down for your families in these difficult times, we all say thank you and we hope you are getting all the flowers today, you deserve them💐🌺🌸🌼🌻🌷," Madden added.

Back in March, Nicole opened up during a virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan about how one of her parenting approaches has shifted amid the pandemic.

"They're in homeschool so they're doing their Zooms," she said at the time. "It's weird, I spent 10 years preaching no screens and now they've become kind of a lifeline over here. It's literally the opposite of what I've been telling them. They're doing school but they're also doing their extracurricular activities and they're communicating with their friends."

"They really need that time. They need that time away — I'm sure a lot of moms feel like they need time away from their kids too, but it's true, a lot of time kids need time away from us," added The Simple Life alum. "They want to talk about other things, and I think they're doing a really great job."