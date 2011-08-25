Spotted: Sofia Coppola's Wedding Walkup

With their wedding just days away, Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars were spotted out and about in Bernalda, Italy with elder daughter Romy on Tuesday.

Per sempre tua!

The director, 40, will marry the Phoenix frontman, 34, in a civil ceremony held in the small village — hometown of Coppola’s great-grandparents — on Saturday.

In addition to Romy, 4½, the couple are also parents to daughter Cosima, 15 months.

