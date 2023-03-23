Sofia Coppola's Daughter Says She Was Grounded for Trying to Charter a Helicopter in Viral Video

Sofia Coppola's 16-year-old has gone viral after sharing a TikTok that revealed she was grounded at home for trying to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland for dinner

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 01:08 PM
Sofia Coppola and Romy Mars
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Sofia Coppola's teenage daughter Romy is making headlines for revealing the unconventional reason she was grounded by her parents.

The 16-year-old recently shared a TikTok in which she told viewers to "make a vodka pasta sauce with me because I'm grounded."

Romy, whom Coppola shares with husband Thomas Mars, went on to explain why she was grounded, saying that she "tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend."

After trying to figure out the ingredients for her pasta sauce, she then says the reason she decided to film the TikTok was that she was "already grounded" and her parents' "biggest rule is I'm not allowed to have any public social media accounts."

Sofia Coppola
Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

"Here's why," she shares, holding a Grammy award to the camera with a sarcastic smile.

"Because they don't want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn't really matter," she says.

Romy also shows a glimpse of "Ari, my babysitter's boyfriend," alleging "my parents are never home so these are my replacement parents."

A representative for Coppola declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Along with Romy, Coppola and Mars also share 12-year-old daughter Cosima.

