Sofia Coppola's Daughter Romy Mars Makes Rare Public Appearance with Mom — and She's All Grown Up!

The director shares 13-year-old Romy with husband Thomas Mars

February 13, 2020 01:06 AM
It was a girls’ night out this week for Sofia Coppola and 13-year-old daughter Romy Mars!

The mother-daughter duo attended the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

The pair were spotted at the event, with Coppola looking effortlessly chic in a black-and-white striped sweater, while Romy, who is rarely photographed, sported an oversized blue sweater and some dainty silver necklaces.

Romy and her 9-year-old sister Cosima do not often attend events with their mom or their father, Thomas Mars.

Coppola and Romy watched the show as Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance on the catwalk.

Cyrus, 27,  closed out the event when she walked down the runway wearing a black bra top and matching wide-legged trousers. The edgy, monochromatic look was accessorized with long black gloves and a zebra print jacket, as well as a silver statement necklace.

Sofia Coppola

RELATED: Lost in Translation Reunion! Bill Murray Teams with Sofia Coppola for New Movie

Cyrus — who also starred in Marc Jacobs’ 2014 spring/summer campaign — shared her runway appearance on Wednesday evening to Instagram, garnering plenty of praise from her famous followers.

Naomi Campbell commented on the “Slide Away” singer’s Instagram video with a string of fire emojis, while Hailey Baldwin Bieber added, “YUP. STOMP QUEEN. 💕”

Charlie’s Angels actress Ella Balinska wrote, “Yessss!!! 🔥🔥”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Runway Appearance at Marc Jacobs’ New York Fashion Week Show

Cyrus also worked with Marc Jacobs last year to design a hoodie to benefit Planned Parenthood featuring a topless photo of the pop star with the words “Don’t f— with my freedom” written in black-and-white block letters.

In October 2018, Cyrus spoke about Jacobs’ fashion mentorship.

“I work a lot with Marc Jacobs,” she told HungerTV. “He kind of brought me into fashion when I was 16, that was when I started being around him and just learning from him. He let me inspire some of his pieces and now I feel like it’s just about having the right people around you.”

