Snoop Dogg's Son Says His 10-Day-Old Child 'Died in My Arms': Baby Boy 'Did All He Needed to Do'

Two days after announcing the tragic news that his son Kai Love had died just 10 days after his birth, Corde Broadus shared a powerful message about how his baby boy will continue to be a force of love in his life.

“Thank you for all the condolences,” Snoop Dogg’s son wrote on Instagram Friday, as he noted that amid all the mourning, “I think we missed the biggest lesson.”

“My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work,” Corde, 25, shared. “He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim.”

Alongside his uplifting message, Corde included a slideshow of images from his 13-month-old daughter Elleven Love’s first birthday party, which were taken in September, while his partner Soraya was still pregnant with their son.

Corde, who has yet to reveal a cause of death or any details, went on to share that he and Soraya “will use his energy” to raise their daughter.

“It makes perfect sense to me why 2 spiritual loving and healing people like me and Soraya was given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us,” he continued. “Life is beautiful y’all and I want y’all to kno Soraya is at peace and is moving forward with huge smiles and A little baby running around thinking she grown.”

“Jus want to use my spotlight for happiness and growth and not anything less than. Thank you! Now let’s get back to our soul purpose,” he added.

Corde first shared the tragic news in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world,” Corde’s caption began, alongside a video of his 13-month-old daughter Elleven Love giving her baby brother a kiss in the hospital and a sign bearing his name and death date that also read, “Love + Light” with a smiley face.

“His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us,” continued the grieving dad. “Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here.”

Snoop, 47, became a grandfather for the first time in January 2015, when Corde’s then-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer gave birth to a baby boy named Zion.

Snoop posted a video on Instagram of Corde holding Zion after his birth, writing, “Proud grandad. My son spank n grandson Zion !! Jah bless.”

Corde announced Elleven’s birth on Instagram in August 2018, sharing a snapshot of Soraya breastfeeding the baby girl shortly after her arrival.

“@sorayaspanish did an all natural birth with no [epidural] or drugs from beginning to end,” the proud father captioned the image.

“And while I have y’all attention please watch the movie #BuisnessOfBeingBorn and take advantage of the experience of giving birth the natural way,” he added.