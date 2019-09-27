Snoop Dogg's Grandson Kai Dies at 10 Days Old: 'His Energy Will Live On,' Says Son Corde

Image zoom Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg‘s grandson has died.

The 47-year-old rapper’s son Corde Broadus shared the tragic news in an Instagram post that his son Kai Love died Wednesday, after his birth only 10 days previously.

“Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world,” Corde’s caption began, alongside a video of his 13-month-old daughter Elleven Love giving her baby brother a kiss in the hospital and a sign bearing his name and death date that also read, “Love + Light” with a smiley face.

“His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us,” continued the grieving dad, 25. “Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you 🙏🏾💜🤙🏿♻️.”

Corde did not reveal a cause of death or any other details. Snoop has not commented on the death.

Snoop became a grandfather for the first time in January 2015, when Corde’s then-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer gave birth to a baby boy named Zion. He shares Elleven with partner Soraya, who also gave birth to Kai.

Snoop posted a video on Instagram of Corde holding Zion after his birth, writing, “Proud grandad. My son spank n grandson Zion !! Jah bless.”

Corde announced Elleven’s birth on Instagram in August 2018, sharing a snapshot of Soraya breastfeeding the baby girl shortly after her arrival.

“@sorayaspanish did an all natural birth with no [epidural] or drugs from beginning to end,” the proud father captioned the image.

“And while I have y’all attention please watch the movie #BuisnessOfBeingBorn and take advantage of the experience of giving birth the natural way. 🙏🏾💜♻️,” he added.”