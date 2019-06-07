Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Photo of Baby Angelo Fist Pumping to Celebrate Him Being 1-Week-Old

Angelo James is one-week-old!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared an adorable photo of little Angelo James giving the air a fist pump to celebrate his being one week old on Friday.

“#ThirdChildVibes 👶🏽 #fistpump👊🏽 #angelo,” she captioned two photos of Angelo in a striped onesie and a Post-It note reading “One Week.”

The new mother of three and her husband, Jionni LaValle, welcomed Angelo on May 30 at 2:30 a.m. in the morning. At birth, he weighed 7 lbs. and 8 oz.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Polizzi, 31, told PEOPLE exclusively. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

The parents also share son Lorenzo Dominic, 6½, and daughter Giovanna Marie, 4½.

Polizzi was worried that Lorenzo and Giovanna might feel “jealous” of their new baby brother, but that hasn’t turned out to be the case.

“I was definitely worried about [them meeting] the baby because I didn’t want them to get upset or jealous,” the Jersey Shore star told PEOPLE. “But they did amazing and are super excited to take care of ‘their baby.’”

Only a few days after Angelo’s birth, Polizzi shared a photo of all three of her children cuddling.

“MY SQUAD So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! #ProudMawma,” she captioned the snap.

Now that Angelo is born, Polizzi is excited to get back in pre-pregnancy shape — and isn’t apologizing for her fitness goals.

“4 days postpartum & body is feeling good besides the fact that my cramps still feel like contractions!” she captioned a photo posted on Monday. “Still healing but can’t wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets 💪🏽”

Some fans responded negatively, asking why she felt the need to “focus on how flat a new mom’s belly is.”

Polizzi clapped back, saying, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy.”

“My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas,” she added. “Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”