Snooki Posts Bathing Suit Bump Pic - Looks Adorable

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi doesn’t have first world problems, she has “#pregnantproblems.”

In a new Instagram photo, the Snooki and JWoww star adorably pouts while struggling to fit her floral bathing suit belt over her baby bump.

“My one piece belt doesn’t buckle over the babygirl,” the 26-year-old mom-to-be writes.

Even without the belt, Polizzi still looks fabulous with her pink-tinted hair down and shades while standing beside son Lorenzo, 22 months, who plays on a trampoline.

The only one missing from the adorable family photo is Polizzi’s fiancé, Jionni LaValle, 27.

Snooki will welcome her little girl into the world this fall, a few months after best friend, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, who is expecting a little girl of her own.

— Zakiya Jamal