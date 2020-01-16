Snooki Candidly Confesses to Peeing Herself While Riding a Peloton Bike: 'Giving Birth Problems'

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi isn’t afraid to share all the highs and lows of motherhood.

The Jersey Shore alum, 32, opened up about the tribulations of being a mother on Wednesday, sharing an exercise video on her Instagram Story with the caption “Giving Birth PROBLEMS.”

While filming herself riding on her Peloton bike at home, Polizzi — who shares daughter Giovanna Marie, 5, and sons Lorenzo Dominic, 7 and Angelo James, 7 months, with husband Jionni LaValle — asked her 13.1 million followers, “Do any other moms pee on the Peloton?”

“It’s not on purpose,” she quipped. “You’re just like, ‘Whoa!'”

Urinary incontinence is common among women after childbirth as “vaginal delivery can weaken muscles needed for bladder control,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Polizzi did not let her bladder struggles slow her down however, as she then showed that she was on top of her workout game by posting a video of her doing a handstand.

In a clip posted to her Instagram account, the mom-of-three can be seen walking around her home gym while turned upside down on her hands.

“Me after binging CHEER,” she wrote in the caption, referencing Netflix’s new documentary series about the competitive cheerleading squad at Navarro College. “THATS IT, I’m joining open.”

In December, Polizzi announced she was retiring from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation during an episode of her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, explaining that being away from her kids while filming was “really, really hard.” She also said the show was “getting so dramatic” and that she didn’t like how she was being portrayed throughout the series’ three seasons.

“I love you so much, and don’t hate me for my decision,” she said, addressing her fans. “I am retiring from Jersey Shore. I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for season 4 if there is one.”

“The main reason is really … I just can’t do it anymore,” Polizzi explained. “Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the cast was shocked by the bombshell announcement.

“Production knew that she had been thinking about this so they were not surprised,” the source told PEOPLE. “The most surprised is the cast, but I think they all understand that she is just exhausted and wants to try and do something on her own. I think she just is probably burned out.”

However, according to the source, Polizzi might not be putting her Jersey Shore days behind her for good.

“Everybody is saying she’ll be back after she takes a step back for a little,” the source said.

That same month, Polizzi shared on The Mel Robbins Show that she had quit because she was no longer enjoying the experience of filming the hit reality show.

“I think when I was, like, actually forcing myself to be in a situation that I wasn’t happy in,” she revealed when asked what her breaking point was. “Like, I was forcing myself to be ‘happy,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s not me. I’m not genuinely happy.’ That’s when I’m like, ‘I’m out.'”

“It was really hard,” she continued. “But I had to think about my happiness and where I really wanted myself to be, and it’s being a mom and being [with my] kids and not drama and drinking … and drama.”