Even though her kids are her first priority, Snooki still makes time for herself

Snooki Says She Needs One Boozy Night Out Every Month: It's 'Crucial Mom Time'

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s partying days on the Jersey Shore might be over since she became a mom to Giovanna Marie, 19 months, and 3½-year-old Lorenzo Dominic, but she still likes to go out and have fun once in a while.

“I honestly think it’s crucial to have ‘mom time,’ ” the reality star, 28, says on the newest edition of PEOPLE’s Mom Talk. “And for me, ‘mom time’ is getting my nails done or going to the gym every day.”

And though she finds little pockets of time for herself here and there, Polizzi really relaxes when she participates in one very specific monthly planned activity.

“My real ‘mom time’ is going out once a month with my other mom friends, or my friends in general, and just having a glass of wine — drinking, getting drunk,” Polizzi says candidly. “Just being normal! Just being a human without always thinking about your kids.”

She adds that while it’s obviously important that her children are her first priority, she’s still an individual. And just like every other mom out there, she needs time for herself once in a while,

“You need a break,” she says. “If that break is for a night to just enjoy yourself and just be you, you need to do that. Because if you don’t, you freak out!”