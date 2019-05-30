'Outnumbered!' Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Jionni LaValle Welcome Son Angelo James

A new mini meatball has taken up residence on the Jersey Shore!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has given birth to her third child with husband Jionni LaValle, a baby boy named Angelo James LaValle, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

The newborn arrived at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Polizzi, 31, tells PEOPLE. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

Baby Angelo joins sister Giovanna Marie, 4½, and brother Lorenzo Dominic, 6½.

After announcing in November that she and LaValle were expecting a sibling for Giovanna and Lorenzo, Polizzi revealed the following month that the baby would be a boy. The reality star then surprised fans in mid-April by sharing the name of her son on Instagram.

While thanking pal Deena Cortese for some baby gifts, Polizzi showed off the personalized teddy bear security blanket, piggy bank and a fleece throw blanket she’d received — all with the name “Angelo” printed on them.

“Look what Deena got me!” said the fashion designer, before confirming the moniker news: “So you guys know the name, it’s gonna be Angelo.”

Polizzi was candid throughout and even before her pregnancy about challenges she faced in becoming a third-time mom, from a negative pregnancy test, conceiving taking a little longer than she had hoped and dealing with vomiting episodes once she did get pregnant again.

Speaking with PEOPLE in March, Polizzi admitted that while she might “take a couple of days off” following the birth of her son, she’ll be back to work pretty quickly.

“That’s not a thing,” she said when asked, as her own boss, if she would take maternity leave. “I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better.”

“So taking a day off … that stresses me out, actually,” admitted the reality star and Snooki Shop guru.

Luckily, Polizzi has had a village of support. While celebrating her baby sprinkle on May 4, she shared a sweet photo of (almost) all of her Jersey Shore costars’ children.

In the photo, Polizzi’s lookalike daughter Giovanna smiled while sitting between her brother Lorenzo and their BFF Meilani Alexandra, 4½ — who is the daughter of Polizzi’s bestie Jenni “JWoww” Farley and ex Roger Mathews.

Adding an extra dose of cuteness to the image was Cortese’s 4-month-old son Christopher John, who also made an appearance as Meilani cradled the infant in her lap.

“Jersey Shore 2.0 minus Grey, Arianna & Amabella,” Polizzi captioned the snap, shouting out Farley’s son Greyson Valor, 3, as well as Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s 13-month-old daughter Ariana Sky and Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio‘s daughter Amabella Sophia, 5½.