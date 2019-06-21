Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Is Feeling the 'Onset of Mastitis' Three Weeks After Giving Birth

Image zoom Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and son Angelo Courtesy Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Postpartum struggle is no joke for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

The Jersey Shore star, 31, shared on her Instagram Story that she “felt the onset of mastitis starting” three weeks after giving birth to her third child, son Angelo James.

“Had the worst chills and fever the other night & I’ve been pumping and feeding my boobs off all day,” Polizzi wrote on top of a selfie featuring the new mom looking sleepy. “Jesus take the wheel.”

Mayo Clinic defines mastitis — which often results from a build-up of milk in the breast duct — as “an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection.”

“The inflammation results in breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness. You might also have fever and chills,” the organization notes.

Despite her struggles since welcoming baby No. 3, Polizzi has kept a positive attitude — and even adopted one item of clothing she obtained at the hospital as regular at-home wear.

The reality star flaunted her post-baby figure on Instagram in a bikini two weeks after giving birth, all while still keeping it real about postpartum. While advertising that her bikini was part of The Snooki Shop, she also told fans, “If you zoom in I’m still wearing my diaper.”

Polizzi has been open about her postpartum struggles, previously sharing an image of her diaper routine while joking that she would include it in the next line at The Snooki Shop.

She also opened up to her followers in a clapback against criticism she received for posting about wanting to get back into the gym just four days after giving birth — clarifying that she knew her body needed time to heal, but that she wanted to stay positive about her personal goals.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy,” she wrote in the caption of a mirror selfie showing off her body in track pants and a sports bra.

“My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas,” Polizzi continued. “Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”