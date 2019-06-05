Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Feared Her Older Kids Would Be 'Jealous' of Their New Baby Brother

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi may be losing a bit more sleep now that she’s a mom of three, but that’s just the way she likes it.

The Jersey Shore star, 31, welcomed son Angelo James with husband Jionni LaValle on Thursday, and says that while having a newborn does bring some stress, it’s totally worth it.

“I love the chaos of it all. Even though it’s beyond stressful and tiring,” Polizzi tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, out Friday. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love my crazy kids who drive me nuts.”

Angelo joins older siblings Giovanna Marie, 4½, and Lorenzo Dominic, 6½, whom their mama says have already mastered the roles of big brother and sister — despite some initial concerns.

“I was definitely worried about [them meeting] the baby because I didn’t want them to get upset or jealous,” Polizzi admits. “But they did amazing and are super excited to take care of ‘their baby.’ “

The reality star proudly showed off all three of her children in a photo for the first time on Instagram over this past weekend, declaring the trio her “squad.”

“So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! #ProudMawma,” she captioned the post.

As it has been several years since Polizzi had a newborn to tend to, she’s “super excited to go through the baby phase again” and says there’s one experience in particular that she’s looking forward to about the process: breastfeeding.

“It’s something I cherish so much with my babies and [I’m] so blessed to be able to do it again with Angelo,” the reality star and businesswoman tells PEOPLE.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and son Angelo Courtesy Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Little Angelo came into the world at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Polizzi told PEOPLE at the time. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

The star announced she was expecting in November, and a month later revealed the new addition would be a baby boy in an explosive sex reveal courtesy of Lorenzo.

