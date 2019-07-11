Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Would 'Rather Not' Have More Kids After Saying She 'Always Wanted' Four

Three is the magic number for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Ahead of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 3 premiere, the reality star, 31, stopped by for a chat with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on their daytime talk show, where she revealed she and husband Jionni LaValle are done expanding their family despite previous plans.

“I’d rather not,” said Polizzi — who welcomed her third child, son Angelo James, on May 30 — when Ripa suggested a fourth baby might be in the couple’s future.

“I always wanted four and I always thought I’m gonna have four kids, but after I pushed [Angelo] out, I’m like, ‘I am done,’ ” she recalled. “And I just got out of my diapers. I wore those diapers for a while.”

Image zoom Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her kids Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi/Instagram

Image zoom Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Live with Kelly and Ryan

The postpartum period has certainly not been easy for Polizzi, who hasn’t been silent about her body-after-baby struggles since welcoming her newborn six weeks ago. Aside from being candid about wearing her hospital “diaper” for an extended time, she revealed last month that she “felt the onset of mastitis starting.”

“Had the worst chills and fever the other night & I’ve been pumping and feeding my boobs off all day,” the new mom of three wrote on top of a selfie featuring her looking sleepy. “Jesus take the wheel.”

Mayo Clinic defines mastitis — which often results from a build-up of milk in the breast duct — as “an inflammation of breast tissue that sometimes involves an infection,” noting that it results in “breast pain, swelling, warmth and redness” and could produce “fever and chills.”

Polizzi also clapped back at comments criticizing her about her being eager to get back into the gym, writing, “I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”

Image zoom Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her kids Glamour Shots of Staten Island

During her Wednesday appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Polizzi said her two older kids — Giovanna Marie, 4½, and Lorenzo Dominic, 6½ — have been helpful with the baby, despite her daughter’s natural bouts of jealousy.

“If I’m doing something or I’m busy or I just want to lay down, I’m like, ‘Lorenzo, can you just go give [Angelo] the bottle? Giovanna, go just make sure he knows you’re there. [Wave] to him.’ “

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 3 premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.