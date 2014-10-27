Snooki Introduces Daughter Giovanna Marie

The reality star introduces her 4-week-old baby girl in a photo debuted first on PEOPLE.com

Meet Giovanna Marie LaValle!

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi introduces her 4-week-old baby girl in a photo debuted first on PEOPLE.com.

Giovanna, who arrived Sept. 26, is the second child for the reality star, 26, and her fiancé, Jionni LaValle.

The couple are already parents to 2-year-old son Lorenzo Dominic.

Dave Kotinsky/NEP/Getty

“Thank you to all the outpouring love you guys are sending my growing family,” Polizzi wrote soon after the birth. “We are so happy & can’t believe we have two kids!”

The final season of her Jersey Shore spinoff, Snooki and JWOWW, premieres Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. on MTV.

— Sarah Michaud