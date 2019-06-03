Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Claps Back at Criticism Over Desire to Hit the Gym After Giving Birth

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is not apologizing for her fitness goals.

Four days after giving birth to her third child, son Angelo James, the Jersey Shore star shared a mirror selfie to Instagram showing off her postpartum body in black track pants and a blue sports bra.

“4 days postpartum & body is feeling good besides the fact that my cramps still feel like contractions!” she initially captioned the Monday-morning image. “Still healing but can’t wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets 💪🏽”

While most fans lauded Polizzi, 31, for her dedicated mindset, some slammed her in the comments for what they saw as a preoccupation on her body too soon after giving birth.

“Why is there so much pressure to bounce back? Why is there so much focus on how flat a new moms belly is? 🤦🏻‍♀️,” one wrote while a second remarked, “Is this really necessary? God forbid you don’t look skinny days after birth 🙄”

Polizzi edited her original comment to address the backlash, writing, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy.”

“My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas,” continued the reality star and fashion designer. “Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”

“THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ADVICE ON HOW TO DEAL WITH RECOVERY!” Polizzi added, joking, “I’m still keeping my diaper on for weeks tho.”

Polizzi confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE on Thursday that she and husband Jionni LaValle had welcomed their third child that morning at 2:30 a.m. Their new arrival weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz. He joins sister Giovanna Marie, 4½, and brother Lorenzo Dominic, 6½.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” the star told PEOPLE. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

She followed up with a sweet snapshot of the three siblings on Instagram, captioning it, “MY SQUAD🤛🏽So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo! #ProudMawma“