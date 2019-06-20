Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Three Weeks Postpartum Photo — and When She'll Start Working Out

Image zoom Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Snooki/Instagram

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is almost ready to hit the gym!

Exactly three weeks after giving birth to her third child, son Angelo James, the Jersey Shore star showed off her postpartum figure in a mirror-selfie video shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday morning.

Polizzi, 31, poses in a blue sports bra and black leggings for the Boomerang-style clip, her hair pulled into a casual pile on the top of her head.

“Gonna start working out next week!” she proclaimed in writing on top of the video.

Polizzi has kept her fans in the loop about her plans for her body after baby since she and husband Jionni LaValle welcomed Angelo on May 30, giving daughter Giovanna Marie, 4½, and son Lorenzo Dominic, 6½, a new sibling.

Four days after giving birth, the reality star and fashion designer shared a mirror selfie to Instagram showing off her postpartum body in black track pants and a blue sports bra.

“4 days postpartum & body is feeling good besides the fact that my cramps still feel like contractions!” she initially captioned the image. “Still healing but can’t wait to jump back into the gym hardcore this summer! Time to be a fit mawma again for my nuggets 💪🏽”

While most fans lauded Polizzi for her dedicated mindset, some slammed her in the comments for what they saw as a preoccupation on her body too soon after giving birth. Wrote one, “Why is there so much pressure to bounce back? Why is there so much focus on how flat a new moms belly is?”

Polizzi edited her original caption to address the “backlash”, writing, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy.”

“My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas,” continued the new mother of three. “Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”

“THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR ADVICE ON HOW TO DEAL WITH RECOVERY!” Polizzi added, joking, “I’m still keeping my diaper on for weeks tho.”