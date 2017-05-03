"They're pretty awesome human beings & bring so much joy and love into my life!" Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi captioned a Wednesday Instagram photo of her kids

Sibling Love! Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Is 'So Proud' That Both Her Kids Are Now in School: 'Big Day for This Mama Bear'

The day has come for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s little birds to leave the nest (but they aren’t going far!).

In a cute snap shared to Instagram by the Jersey Shore alum Wednesday, daughter Giovanna Marie, 2½, and son Lorenzo Dominic, 4½, share a sweet embrace while outfitted in school clothes and sporting backpacks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Big day for this Mama Bear. Both my kids are now officially in school,” Polizzi, 29, wrote to accompany the moment. “I’m feeling such a range of emotions from sad to excited to feeling so proud of my nuggets.”

“They’re pretty awesome human beings & bring so much joy and love into my life! PROUD MAMA today and everyday!” she added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Snooki and JWoww Say “Quickies” Are the Key to Keeping Your Love Life Spicy After Baby

Dad Jionni LaValle couldn’t resist posting his own snap of Giovanna before class, mugging innocently for the camera while trying on her new backpack.

“My little babies first day of school !!!! #ProudDad #DaddysGirl,” he captioned the image.

Added Polizzi to her caption, finding the silver lining in any of the sad emotions, “@jlavalle5 – wanna do Day dates now?! 💃🏽😍”

FROM COINAGE: Vacation Like a Kardashian: Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

The proud parents are regular social media sharers when it comes to the adorable siblings. One recent video of LaValle’s shows the duo on a motorized kids’ vehicle, with Lorenzo spinning it in circles while he holds a protective arm around the back of his little sister.