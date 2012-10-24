Snooki: I'm Trading Club Life for Crib Time

"I feel like now I have a family," she shares, noting that every time she sees her baby boy she gets emotional and wants to cry. "Life changed … I love it."

Ed Rode/Getty

Sporting glam-slam eyelashes, plenty of bling and a down-sized pouf, Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi said in her first live post-birth interview that she’s still her over-the-top self, but happily retired from partying.

“I definitely partied for three people my entire life,” Snooki, 24, confesses to TODAY‘s Savannah Guthrie Wednesday.

But caring for her 8-week-old son, Lorenzo Dominic, has grounded her and made her refocus on being the best mom she can be.

“I feel like now I have a family,” she shares, noting that every time she sees her baby boy she gets emotional and wants to cry. “Life changed … I love it.”

As Snooki beamed, looking chic and slim, fiancé Jionni LaValle was at her side Wednesday to offer his dad’s take on their new life.

The proud papa says Snooki remained herself right through the birth, putting on make-up in the delivery room to look good for her little Guido’s arrival.

While the couple’s own lives have been on public view since the MTV show first premiered in 2009, Snooki says the spotlight is fine for their son — for now. But as he gets older, the first-time parents hope baby Enzo is raised out of the public eye.

“We want him to have a normal life where he goes to school,” Snooki explains. “I want it to be as normal as possible.”

Snooki, who has penned two books, is now promoting a line of sunless tanning products. In spite of her fame, she’s glad her wild GTL (gym, tan, laundry) lifestyle with her once-rowdy TV pals is coming to an end, calling it “the right time” for them to move on. The show’s sixth season is its last.

“We’re all growing up and going our separate ways. I’m definitely going to miss it,” she admits.