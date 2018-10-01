Snooki Claps Back at Mommy Shamers Criticizing 4-Year-Old Daughter's Appearance: 'Let Her Live'

This Jersey Shore star is standing up for her daughter.

While attending the wedding shower of costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino on Saturday, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared an adorable photo featuring one of her dates for the afternoon: her 4-year-old daughter Giovanna Marie.

In the sweet image, little Giovanna poses alongside Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s daughter Meilani Alexandra, also 4.

“Here’s a pic of us at our first red carpet event. We were so young @jwoww,” Polizzi, 30, joked in the caption, in reference to their mini-me offspring.

Although many fans were quick to comment on how cute the two children looked, a handful of mommy shamers criticized Polizzi, claiming her daughter looked disheveled in the image.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's Instagram comments

“Girl,” wrote one social media user. “You have money dress your girl better. She’s beautiful but needs to look nicer. You take time to do your hair face and dress do the same for her.”

“Mind your own business tho,” the reality star wrote in response to the comment. “I let my daughter pick her own outfits. I let her express herself. Are you a mother? Worry about your own damn kids, and let us live.”

“She’s 4 god damn years old, f— off,” she angrily added.

Added another critic, “Kids hair is crazy.”

“Let her live,” the mother of two simply replied.

Coming to Polizzi’s defense, one fan sweetly wrote that they’d “rather have my daughter not give a damn what any judgmental snobs think about her” and “get messy!”

“Amen dude,” Polizzi wrote. “Humans are such d— i fear for my kids in the future … ”

After attending the event, Polizzi went on to share a photo of the two girls making faces at the camera, again commenting on their uncanny resemblance to their mothers. “Why are they us tho?” Polizzi wrote, tagging Farley.

In a separate video, Farley captured Meilani and Giovanna pretending to fight. Laughing as she watched them, Farley told Polizzi, “Us in Vegas.”

Though Farley has yet to speak out about the split, Mathews, 43, addressed the situation in an emotional Instagram video on Thursday, vowing to win his wife back. (The duo share Meilani and son Greyson Valor, 2.)

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said. “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into … and [it was] not a good one.”

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting,” Mathews passionately added. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”