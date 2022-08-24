Snob World's Kelsea and Cole Moscatel Welcome Second Baby Boy

A new member of the Moscatels has arrived!

Kelsea and Cole Moscatel, who serve as co-founders of the luxury concierge service Snob World and stars of the reality series The Moscatels, welcomed their second baby together, another son, they revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

The new mom of two announced the exciting news by first sharing a bathing suit selfie on her Instagram Story. Reposting the photo on his own Instagram Story, Cole wrote, "This is my wife! What pregnancy?"

Hours later, Kelsea gave fans a glimpse at her newborn son, whose name the couple has not yet announced. In the photo, the baby boy rests in a marble-printed Dock-a-Tot.

Kelsea and Cole, who also share 4-year-old son Zayden, have not revealed any further details about the baby boy's birth.

Kelsea Moscatel/Instagram

In March, the couple shared exclusively with PEOPLE that they were expecting another little boy.

"I am so surprised!" Kelsea said of having another son. "I am so excited to see Zayden have a little brother to grow up with, play with, and be an example for. Everyone was so sure it was a girl, so the shocking news made the event even more exciting for everyone!"

"The reactions were priceless seeing everyone's genuine surprise," she continued. "We are so excited to be welcoming another baby boy into the family. I can't wait to see Zayden as a big brother and watch them grow up together."

Veronica Sams

Added Cole, "I told my father I'm so excited to have another boy to carry on our Moscatel legacy! But honestly, I was so elated that we were going to be having another baby that I was going to be happy with whatever color fell from the cloud."

"Zayden is such an amazing son, so it makes me even more excited to have another baby boy coming into our family. And I am so happy that Zayden will have a little brother to play with and grow up with," he said.

Kelsea first announced the exciting pregnancy news on Instagram in December.

"Best Christmas gift ever 🤰🏼 I'm pregnant!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of Cole kissing her stomach.