"Your mom does everything for the family. This year, get her more than one present. Moms like stuff too," a narrator says in the Saturday Night Live short

'I Got a Robe': SNL 's Christmas Skit with Kristen Wiig Is Relatable to Moms on So Many Levels

SNL hit the nail on the head with this holiday sketch.

With host Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live debuted a new musical short this weekend that featured an all-too-real truth about being a mom on Christmas morning. We've all been there, either gifting Mom a super soft robe or receiving the perennial go-to present from one's children.

"I got a robe," Wiig, 47, proclaims, trying to get excited over the pink loungewear while her character's husband and kids rap about the extravagant gifts they opened.

"And I got a robe," she repeats later in the song, adding in a rap as she lets on slight disappointment: "Thanks for the robe, it's really, really nice. I love this robe, guys, this is great."

While the family — comprising of SNL cast members Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney and Chloe Fineman — continues listing off the enviable gifts they got, Wiig sings, "...I'm gonna make us breakfast in my brand-new robe, which I love so much. It's really, really soft — oh, it was on sale?"

Wiig's mom character eventually burns her hand while cooking, and later reveals that her stocking was the only one empty. "And mine is completely empty. Just a big, flat sock with nothing inside. Only hang it up 'cause it looks kinda weird if it's missing in our pictures."

Just when she thinks her family has a surprise up their sleeves and got her a cool present after all, she finds out that the extra gifts underneath the tree are for the family dog.

And when the family want to take a group selfie, Wiig pleads to Bennett, "John, I don't have any makeup on, I was up until 4 in the m—" until he takes the snapshot anyway, catching Wiig off guard and eyes closed.

"Your mom does everything for the family," a narrator is heard saying as Wiig drinks a glass of wine on the couch in the clip. "This year, get her more than one present. Moms like stuff too."