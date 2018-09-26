Model Slick Woods Shows Off Her Flat Stomach 2 Weeks After Going into Labor on the Catwalk

Slick Woods‘ post-baby body is as impressive as her delivery story!

Just two weeks after giving birth to her first child — a baby boy named Saphir with boyfriend Adonis Bosso — the 22-year-old style icon shared a photo of her extremely flat stomach.

The shot, which was shared on Woods’ Instagram stories Wednesday, shows the young model baring her abs in a Betty Boop crop top with army green cargo pants paired with a black diaper bag.

Woods, whose real name is Simone Thompson, also wrote, “Out w lil daddie” over the shot in reference to her baby boy who can be seen in a stroller in the background.

Slick Woods just before she gave birth

Woods, who happens to be close friends with Rihanna, went into labor on Sept. 14 while strutting down the singer’s Savage x Fenty runway during New York Fashion Week.

“A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born,” Woods captioned an Instagram photo of herself from the show. “This is the face of a WOMAN in labor, we hold s— down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through.”

“I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F— I WANT WHENEVER THE F— I WANT AND SO CAN YOU,” Woods continued.

“Thank you @qualityrescuequeen and the Fenty family for taking such good care of us,” Woods added.

Before Saphir’s arrival, Woods revealed during an interview with Elle UK that she wanted singer Erykah Badu to serve as her doula.

“She’s a mommy role model. A mother I look up to, who kills her s— and is a boss-a– bitch,” Woods told the magazine’s September issue.

It’s not clear if Badu actually got the chance to deliver the baby considering Woods gave birth shortly after walking on the runway.