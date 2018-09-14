Slick Woods Reveals She Was in Labor While Walking the Runway at NYFW — and Has Welcomed a Son

Slick Woods is a mom!

The 22-year-old style icon and her boyfriend, fellow model Adonis Bosso, have welcomed their first child, son Saphir, she announced on Instagram Friday.

Saphir’s arrival came hours after his mom was in labor Wednesday night as she strutted down the Savage x Fenty runway during New York Fashion Week.

“A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born,” Woods wrote Friday alongside two photos of herself from the show. “This is the face of a WOMAN in labor, we hold s— down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through.”

“I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE F— I WANT WHENEVER THE F— I WANT AND SO CAN YOU,” she ended the empowering message. “Thank you @qualityresusqueen and the Fenty family for taking such good care of us.”

Bosso gave a hint of his son’s arrival a few hours before Woods’ post, captioning a modeling photo simply, “Fatherhood.”

The new mom made a dramatic appearance at Wednesday’s fashion show, wearing a barely there ensemble that featured intricately detailed thigh-high stockings and a bodysuit with bold cutouts — including an almost entirely absent front portion, where her nipples were concealed under black covers.

She finished the daring look with large hoop earrings, a black velvet headband, black nails and, perhaps most impressively, high heels.

Rihanna muse Woods (whose real name is Simone Thompson) announced her pregnancy on social media in July, sharing a two-photo set where she sat on the edge of a pool with her feet in the water, wearing a black-and-white striped one-piece swimsuit that showed off her baby bump.

During an interview with Elle UK published later in July, Woods revealed that singer Erykah Badu would serve as her doula, that she would be breastfeeding her son and that his name, Saphir, is a nod to September’s birthstone.

She joked to the outlet about an ultrasound she saw of her little boy, “I saw my baby’s penis!” and said he was a welcome surprise for her and Bosso, 28.

“My son’s going to be gorgeoussss,” she raved, showing the interviewer a photo of her beau and adding, “I hear sob stories about baby-daddy drama. Being 21 and my baby’s father being excited is just step one. There are girls who don’t even have that.”