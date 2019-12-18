This Doll Is One of the Most Popular Toys of the Year, and It’s Only $7 Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

If you’re still looking to add a final toy to your kids’ stockings this year, we have great news: Skyrocket’s Blume Dolls, one of the most popular toys of 2019, is on sale right now for just $7. Even better, you can order one now on Amazon to get it before December 24.

Not only are Blume Dolls among the hottest toys this holiday season, according to trend forecasters at RetailMeNot, but they are also a best-seller on Amazon in the doll category. The concept behind these dolls is simple but effective. All you have to do is add water to the pot and wait to see which doll, out of 22 characters, will bloom.

And the surprise doesn’t end there — each pot also comes with shoes, clothes, and stickers, as well as a mini pet for the doll. Shoppers who have bought these Blume Dolls have been raving about how much children love them. “This was adorable,” said a reviewer. “My nieces were thrilled and we all had fun with these. Probably the cutest blind-box reveal I’ve seen.”

“As soon as my daughter saw it on YouTube, she had to get her hands on it,” said a parent who purchased one of these Blume Dolls. “More than anything she was excited of how rare of a flower pot she had received. Definitely a cool new little toy for kids who like blind bags, Shopkins, and other little toys like that!”

So if you’re searching for an extra stocking stuffer for the kids in your life, these Blume Dolls are a crowd pleaser. And as of this writing, the super popular toy will arrive by your doorstep before Christmas Eve, as long as you order now. While we’re not sure which of the 22 characters you’ll receive, we’re almost certain that these Blume Dolls will bring a smile to your little one’s face.

Buy It! Skyrocket Blume Doll, $6.92 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com