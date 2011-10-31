Family Photo: The Burke-Charvet's Group Date

David Charvet and Brooke Burke Charvet pose with son Shaya Braven, 3½, and daughters Rain, 4½, and and Neriah, 11, attend Activision's Skylanders: Spyro's Adventure Halloween-themed event, held Saturday at The Grove in Los Angeles, Calif.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 02:38 PM
Advertisement

Gang’s (almost) all here!

David Charvet and Brooke Burke Charvet pose with son Shaya Braven, 3½, and daughters Rain, 4½, and and Neriah, 11, as they attend Activision’s Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure Halloween-themed event, held Saturday at The Grove in Los Angeles, Calif.

Daughter Sierra, 9½, stayed home.

The Dancing With the Stars co-host, 40, and Charvet, 39, tied the knot in August after five years together.

RELATED: Spotted: Brooke Burke Charvet’s Littlest Pumpkin

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com