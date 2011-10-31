Family Photo: The Burke-Charvet's Group Date
Gang’s (almost) all here!
David Charvet and Brooke Burke Charvet pose with son Shaya Braven, 3½, and daughters Rain, 4½, and and Neriah, 11, as they attend Activision’s Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure Halloween-themed event, held Saturday at The Grove in Los Angeles, Calif.
Daughter Sierra, 9½, stayed home.
The Dancing With the Stars co-host, 40, and Charvet, 39, tied the knot in August after five years together.
