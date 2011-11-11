6 Ways to Maintain Your Pregnancy Glow

As more and more studies show, the better you take care of your skin while you’re pregnant, the better it will look after baby arrives.

This is something the founders of Basq — a luxe skincare line for moms-to-be and new moms — know all too well.

Lauren Parisier (left) and Kelli Kenny created the collection to give expectant women an all-natural option to help enhance their pregnancy glow and pamper their newly sensitive skin, which has garnered them many celeb fans including Selma Blair, Christy Turlington Burns and more.

We recently chatted with the company’s founders to find out their top mom-to-be beauty tips. Check them out below:



Steam is your friend. It leaves skin clean and refreshed plus has the added benefit of promoting relaxation and sleep — something every pregnant woman or new mom needs. We suggest adding a few drops of our Sweet Dreams Aromatherapy Oil to the hot water. It includes Lavender, which has excellent antibacterial properties and helps cleanse skin that may be unbalanced.

Don’t give in to the hormonal shifts. Achieving that beautiful pregnancy glow is tougher than expected going into pregnancy and certainly post baby. A spike or dip in hormones change the tone, clarity and color of your skin. To keep your skin balanced, find a gentle, clarifying facial cleanser. Our Rebalancing Cleanser works wonders at bringing back your healthy glow. Also, it includes Ylang Ylang blossoms, which help you sleep better too!

Exfoliate, exfoliate, exfoliate. It triggers a natural repair process, which speeds up skin turnover for better stretch mark prevention. It also tells the skin to start building collagen and elastin, the fibers that make skin able to stretch more without breaking. For during and after your pregnancy, we suggest our Citrus Sugar Body Polish, which is rich in natural butters and oils. The added sugar is also the best way to exfoliate tender skin because it isn’t drying like salt or too rough like loofahs which tear at skin causing it to weaken.

Oil yourself up. A lot of women avoid oils because they’re greasy and can cause stains. But oils are really the best way to nourish, strengthen and tone your over-stressed skin. And our Resilient Body Oil (Heidi’s fave!) will more than change your opinion. Loaded with essential fatty acids, it quickly absorbs into your skin keeping it strong and bouncy. Plus, it helps keep stretch marks at bay.

The nose knows. While expecting, strong aromas can often be too much. But that doesn’t mean you should avoid using products that can help rejuvenate your skin. Just switch to fragrance-free versions that won’t offend your new delicate sense of smell. We offer the fragrance-free Illipe Body Butter, which offers all the same rich ingredients of the regular Illipe Body Butter, without any scent.