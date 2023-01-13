'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Says He and Siblings Felt 'Never Safe' Around Meri Brown

The 24-year-old son of Christine Brown and Kody Brown insinuated a poor relationship with Meri Brown in a YouTube Live Wednesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023 05:07 PM
Paedon Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown
Photo: Paedon Brown/Tiktok; TLC; Meri Brown/Instagram

Paedon Brown is sharing his thoughts about Meri Brown in the wake of her split from his father, Kody Brown.

Appearing on a YouTube Live with John Yeats on Wednesday, Christine Brown's 24-year-old son spoke about Meri after a commenter remarked she seemed "abrasive and kind of mean."

"Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words," Paedon said. "Meri was not nice... Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically."

When asked if that "abrasive" behavior "moved passed verbal," Paedon said, "Oh, it moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing." Paedon did not specify his comments further.

PEOPLE reached out to both Kody and Meri for comment.

Paedon also pointed to sister Maddie Brown — the 27-year-old daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown — who had made similar vague allegations during a 2019 Twitter feud that led to her deleting the account after suggesting Meri was "abusive" and a "monster."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

paedon brown, kody brown
paedon brown/instagram

"I can reiterate what Madison said about Meri," Paedon said. "No, we were never safe around her."

When asked if Kody was aware of the alleged issues between Meri and the children, Paedon said that his father was not aware of the situation "for several years," giving credit to Robyn Brown because she "opened several eyes" to the situation.

"I will never hate Robyn because she opened several eyes and because of that, I will never hate her," Paedon said, explaining, "Robyn was in an extremely abusive relationship with her ex," prior to her marriage to Kody.

Meri Brown, Kody Brown
Meri Brown/Instagram; TLC

"When you were in an abusive relationship and you now see the signs ... After having experienced a negative relationship, she knew how to find other negative relationships," he continued. "Robyn probably saved several of our lives. Not definitely, but very maybe."

Paedon declined to go into further comment because the show is "still a financial option for my parents, for all five of my parents and many of my siblings, so I'm not going to do anything that would hurt the show," but suggested he would say more when the show eventually comes to an end.

When asked if Kody was ever abusive, Paedon insisted that was not the case, but did say that "sometime between [when I was] 12 and 15, he stopped being safe."

As for his current relationship with Kody, Paedon said he last heard from his dad in a "Christmas text," and later added, "Full disclosure, I'm still hoping to get my father back."

Brown Family, Sister Wives
Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

He then went on to allege that Kody tried to collaborate with TLC on contract clauses that would prohibit anyone from saying "anything negative about him on our platforms."

Paedon said he first heard about it from his mom, Christine, who argued with him over it and allegedly told Kody, "you can't control our children."

Kody and Meri wed in 1990. Three years later, the pair welcomed sister wife Janelle Brown into their plural marriage, who was followed in 1994 by Christine Brown. Most recently, Robyn Brown joined the family as Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

Although Kody was originally legally married to only Meri, she agreed to divorce him so that he could tie the knot with Robyn in 2014 — a legal change that allowed Robyn's three kids from her previous marriage to access the same insurance and other benefits as the rest of Kody's children. (Despite the legality of the divorce, Kody considered himself to be spiritually married to all four wives.)

Kody and Meri recently confirmed their split, which comes several months after he and Janelle decided to split. Christine Brown exited the polygamist relationship in Nov. 2021, leaving Kody currently married to Robyn solely.

Related Articles
Sister Wives
Where Christine, Janelle, Robyn and Meri Brown Stand After 3 'Sister Wives' Women Split from Kody
Season 10 Sister Wives Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown
Here's Where Kody Brown Stands with All 4 'Sister Wives' After Meri Split and Christine Divorce
Brown Family, Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Family: Everything to Know About Kody Brown, His 4 Wives and 18 Kids
Christine Brown with Hunter
Christine Brown Is 'Celebrating Life' Alongside Former Sister Wife Janelle's Son Hunter
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' : Christine and Kody Brown Discuss the Best Way to Tell Other Wives About Their Split
Janelle Brown Celebrates Christine Brown’s 50th Birthday at Murder Mystery Party: ‘So Much Fun’
Christine Brown Says 'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Was 'Supportive from the Get-Go' of Her Choice to Leave Polygamy
Robyn Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Brown Gets Emotional Discussing Kody's Strained Relationships: 'Makes Me Angry'
paedon brown, kody brown
Kody Brown's Adult Son Paedon Claims Father Tried to 'Control' Kids Through 'Sister Wives' Contract
Janelle Brown, Kody Brown, Meri Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody 'Diluted' Meri Issues by Marrying Janelle, Regrets 'Bringing More People into a Problem'
Kody Brown, Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Says He Hopes Ex-Wife Christine 'Finds Her Soul Mate'
Meri Brown, Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Calls Marriage to Meri a 'Storm' Since Day 1: 'The Strain Was Perpetual'
kody brown, robyn brown
'Sister Wives' ' Robyn Says She's an 'Easy Target' in Brown Family: 'I Have a Tendency to Just Take It'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmPkebAvFqf/ gwendlynbrown Verified done with finals 😅 hoping i did as well as beatriz thinks second slide for candid ; Sister Wives https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zBNK2c3wCi9qPfJnFg4gf3VByEaH8cxU/view CR: TLC
Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Admits She Tends to 'Dislike Him a Bit' After Watching 'Sister Wives'
Gwendlyn Brown - Gwendlyn Brown Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CmVCPQ-v2Bi/?hl=en; janelle brown/instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BvRL_KVA__o/
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle for Becoming 'Confident' After Kody Split
Christine Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals Her Celebrity Crush — and He Is the Polar Opposite of Ex Kody 
Sister Wives Sneak Peek: Kody Brown Thinks Other Men Will Feel Ex Christine Is 'Risky' to Date. Credit TLC
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Thinks Other Men Will Feel Ex Christine Is 'Risky' to Date