'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Says He and Siblings Felt 'Never Safe' Around Meri Brown

Paedon Brown is sharing his thoughts about Meri Brown in the wake of her split from his father, Kody Brown.

Appearing on a YouTube Live with John Yeats on Wednesday, Christine Brown's 24-year-old son spoke about Meri after a commenter remarked she seemed "abrasive and kind of mean."

"Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words," Paedon said. "Meri was not nice... Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically."

When asked if that "abrasive" behavior "moved passed verbal," Paedon said, "Oh, it moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing." Paedon did not specify his comments further.

PEOPLE reached out to both Kody and Meri for comment.

Paedon also pointed to sister Maddie Brown — the 27-year-old daughter of Kody and Janelle Brown — who had made similar vague allegations during a 2019 Twitter feud that led to her deleting the account after suggesting Meri was "abusive" and a "monster."

"I can reiterate what Madison said about Meri," Paedon said. "No, we were never safe around her."

When asked if Kody was aware of the alleged issues between Meri and the children, Paedon said that his father was not aware of the situation "for several years," giving credit to Robyn Brown because she "opened several eyes" to the situation.

"I will never hate Robyn because she opened several eyes and because of that, I will never hate her," Paedon said, explaining, "Robyn was in an extremely abusive relationship with her ex," prior to her marriage to Kody.

"When you were in an abusive relationship and you now see the signs ... After having experienced a negative relationship, she knew how to find other negative relationships," he continued. "Robyn probably saved several of our lives. Not definitely, but very maybe."

Paedon declined to go into further comment because the show is "still a financial option for my parents, for all five of my parents and many of my siblings, so I'm not going to do anything that would hurt the show," but suggested he would say more when the show eventually comes to an end.

When asked if Kody was ever abusive, Paedon insisted that was not the case, but did say that "sometime between [when I was] 12 and 15, he stopped being safe."

As for his current relationship with Kody, Paedon said he last heard from his dad in a "Christmas text," and later added, "Full disclosure, I'm still hoping to get my father back."

He then went on to allege that Kody tried to collaborate with TLC on contract clauses that would prohibit anyone from saying "anything negative about him on our platforms."

Paedon said he first heard about it from his mom, Christine, who argued with him over it and allegedly told Kody, "you can't control our children."

Kody and Meri wed in 1990. Three years later, the pair welcomed sister wife Janelle Brown into their plural marriage, who was followed in 1994 by Christine Brown. Most recently, Robyn Brown joined the family as Kody's fourth wife in 2010.

Although Kody was originally legally married to only Meri, she agreed to divorce him so that he could tie the knot with Robyn in 2014 — a legal change that allowed Robyn's three kids from her previous marriage to access the same insurance and other benefits as the rest of Kody's children. (Despite the legality of the divorce, Kody considered himself to be spiritually married to all four wives.)

Kody and Meri recently confirmed their split, which comes several months after he and Janelle decided to split. Christine Brown exited the polygamist relationship in Nov. 2021, leaving Kody currently married to Robyn solely.