Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Expecting Twins: 'Double the Fun'

The couple is already parents to daughter Avalon, whom they welcomed in April 2021

Mykelti Brown Padron and Antonio "Tony" Padron are adding two more little ones to their family!

The Sister Wives couple is expecting twins in early December, their rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Mykelti, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown, and Tony are already parents to 14-month-old daughter Avalon Asa.

"I'm extremely excited for the twins to come," Mykelti, 26, tells PEOPLE. "Nervous as well especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure."

Adds Tony, "I'm excited about having double the trouble and double the fun."

The new additions will be Kody's fourth and fifth grandchildren. Daughter Maddie Brown Brush is mom to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, 2, and son Axel James, 4, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush.

"I'm so excited, they're going to be such great parents," says Christine. "I know they're a bit overwhelmed because it's twins, it's a lot of work but I live close, Aspyn lives close."

"She's got such an amazing support system, we're all so excited," she continues. "They've been incredible parents with Avalon and now we get to see them be parents again!"

Mykelti and Tony, 27, welcomed their first baby together, daughter Avalon, on April 5, 2021, a TLC rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time.

"We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery. We were excited [sister wife] Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor," Tony told PEOPLE. "My wife's the strongest person I know and it shows."

Mykelti added, "Avalon is gorgeous, enjoyable and full of life."