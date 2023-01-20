'Sister Wives' ' Mykelti Brown Shares Postpartum Update on Life as a Mom of Three: 'Feeling Tired'

Mykelti Brown is a mom to three under 2 — twin sons Archer and Ace, 9 weeks, and daughter Avalon Ava, 21 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 05:24 PM
Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown Shares Postpartum Update on Life as a Mom of Three: 'Feeling Tired'
Photo: Mykelti Pardon/Instagram

Mykelti Brown Padron is opening up about what it's like being a mom to three babies under 2 years old.

The daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown shared a smiling selfie on Instagram Friday as she talked about her latest postpartum experience after welcoming twin sons Archer Banks and Ace McCord nine weeks ago.

"Over two months postpartum and I'm feeling tired. Overall okay and generally happy. But goodness ow so tired," the mom of three, 26, wrote.

"I'll get 3-5 hours of sleep a night, not together. I love my baby boys so much, but if they wanted to sleep a solid 8 hours, I wouldn't complain," she continued, noting in her hashtags that her 21-month-old daughter, "Miss Avalon gets 8 hours."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mykelti's husband, Antonio "Tony" Padron, shared a photo of the mom with her three babies earlier this week, praising her and her body for what they've accomplished.

"By the womb from which they came!" the father of three joked. "I can't believe these kids at some point were inside my Wife (@mykeltip )! lol."

The dad noted that their "little family is now kinda sizable," adding, "We barely fit in our 🚗 ."

The twins are Kody's fourth and fifth grandchildren. Daughter Maddie Brown Brush is mom to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, 3, and son Axel James, 5, and currently expecting her third baby with husband Caleb Brush.

After welcoming the twins in November, Mykelti shared an update on how Avalon was feeling about being a big sister.

"When Miss Avalon first met the boys she was confused and sad, but since then she like to cuddle and kiss them," she wrote. "A twin in one arm and her in one arm is her current favorite cuddling position."

Mykelti and Tony, 29, tied the knot during a large ceremony in December 2016. They said "I do" in front of more than 400 guests, holding their ceremony at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George, Utah. They followed it up with a Mexican vintage-themed reception.

Related Articles
Kyle Richards and Sophia Umansky attend Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios and the Agency's "Buying Beverly Hills" premiere party at Wheelhouse on November 02, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Celebrate Daughter Sophia on Her 23rd Birthday: 'Admire You'
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Says Her Mom Christine 'Encouraged' Janelle to Be 'Strong and Independent'
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Says 'Empowered' Mom Christine's Split from Kody 'Encouraged' Strength in Janelle
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos of New Year's Celebrations
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Khai During Beachy New Year's Celebrations
Tay’s first volleyball game in 6th grade!!!
Tarek El Moussa Shares 'Proud Dad Moment' at 'Competitive' Daughter Taylor's First Volleyball Game
Meghan McCain - 4th of July
Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade
priyanka chopra and baby daughter
Priyanka Chopra Details Scary 3 Months in NICU with Baby Malti: 'Didn't Know If She Would Make It'
Priyanka Chopra British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra Sweetly Snuggles Baby Malti for British 'Vogue' : 'Another One of Our Many Firsts'
tori spelling, stella mcdermott
Tori Spelling Shares Update on Daughter Stella's Health After 'Really Scary' Hospital Visit
Jesse Eisenberg attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City
Jesse Eisenberg Says He's 'So Thankful' When His Son, 5, Acts Like Wife Anna: 'Just Be Like Her'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Esti Maxine Stephens with Luna and Miles
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Photo of Her and John Legend's Baby Girl, Esti Maxine: 'Full of Love'
Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown Slams Meri's 'Unfair' Behavior Before Split from Kody: 'She Threw the Towel in'
'Sister Wives' ' Mykelti Brown Slams Meri's 'Unfair' Behavior Before Split from Kody: 'She Threw the Towel in'
Vanity Fair The Icon Issue Madonna
Madonna Says Growing Up with Her as Mom Is 'Challenge' for Her 6 Kids
Sandra bullock
Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's Daughters No Longer Have 'Beef': 'They Love Each Other Now'
Cory Wharton
Cory Wharton Reveals Daughter Maya, 7 Months, Is Home After Open-Heart Surgery: 'Very Thankful'
Jenna Bush Hager's Daughter Mila Went Live on The 'Today' Show with Some Embarrassing Stories About Her Mom PLEASE LINK & CREDIT: NBC NEWS / TODAY
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter 'Sometimes Feels Sad' After Using Electronics: 'It's Like Sugar'
Ashley Greene attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Celebration 2022 on March 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley Greene Says She's 'Learning to Be Ok' with Her Body amid Postpartum Fitness Journey