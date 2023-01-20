'Sister Wives' ' Mykelti Brown Shares Postpartum Update on Life as a Mom of Three: 'Feeling Tired'

Mykelti Brown Padron is opening up about what it's like being a mom to three babies under 2 years old.

The daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown shared a smiling selfie on Instagram Friday as she talked about her latest postpartum experience after welcoming twin sons Archer Banks and Ace McCord nine weeks ago.

"Over two months postpartum and I'm feeling tired. Overall okay and generally happy. But goodness ow so tired," the mom of three, 26, wrote.

"I'll get 3-5 hours of sleep a night, not together. I love my baby boys so much, but if they wanted to sleep a solid 8 hours, I wouldn't complain," she continued, noting in her hashtags that her 21-month-old daughter, "Miss Avalon gets 8 hours."

Mykelti's husband, Antonio "Tony" Padron, shared a photo of the mom with her three babies earlier this week, praising her and her body for what they've accomplished.

"By the womb from which they came!" the father of three joked. "I can't believe these kids at some point were inside my Wife (@mykeltip )! lol."

The dad noted that their "little family is now kinda sizable," adding, "We barely fit in our 🚗 ."

The twins are Kody's fourth and fifth grandchildren. Daughter Maddie Brown Brush is mom to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, 3, and son Axel James, 5, and currently expecting her third baby with husband Caleb Brush.

After welcoming the twins in November, Mykelti shared an update on how Avalon was feeling about being a big sister.

"When Miss Avalon first met the boys she was confused and sad, but since then she like to cuddle and kiss them," she wrote. "A twin in one arm and her in one arm is her current favorite cuddling position."

Mykelti and Tony, 29, tied the knot during a large ceremony in December 2016. They said "I do" in front of more than 400 guests, holding their ceremony at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George, Utah. They followed it up with a Mexican vintage-themed reception.