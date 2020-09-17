Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown Padron Expecting First Child with Husband Antonio: 'So Wonderful'

"Tony and I have both been looking forward to having a baby since we were first married four years ago," Mykelti Brown Padron tells PEOPLE

There's a baby on the way for Mykelti Brown Padron and Antonio Padron!

The couple are expecting their first child together, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. Mykelti, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown, tied the knot with Tony during a large ceremony in December 2016.

Mykelti, 24, says her family is equally as excited about the baby news.

"Tony and I have both been looking forward to having a baby since we were first married four years ago," she tells PEOPLE. "When we found out we were ecstatic. It was so wonderful when we could tell our family and we were so happy they were all excited with us."

Adds Tony, "I’m excited to have another player in our team."

This will be Kody's third grandchild. Daughter Maddie Brown Brush is mom to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, 1, and son Axel James, 3, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush.

Mykelti and Tony said "I do" in front of more than 400 guests four years ago, holding their ceremony at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George, Utah. They followed it up with a Mexican vintage-themed reception. During the outdoor ceremony, the couple and their guests braved the chilly temperatures, with Mykelti at one point taking Tony's coat.

"I'm not nervous at all and I can't wait to spend my life with Tony," she told PEOPLE the day before the wedding. "I'm most excited about being able to wake up every morning to him and go to bed every night knowing I'm safe in his arms."

Mykelti — who's already a proud "fur mom" to her dog Spader — happily marked her three-year wedding anniversary in December, raving about her husband and their "little forever" together.