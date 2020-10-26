Mykelti Brown Padron and Antonio Padron, who tied the knot in 2016, are expecting their first child

Sister Wives ' Mykelti Brown Padron Reveals the Sex of First Child with Husband Antonio

Mykelti Brown Padron and Antonio Padron are having a girl!

Mykelti, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown, and her husband will soon be parents to a daughter, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

While celebrating the exciting news, the couple — who are expecting their first child together — donned matching pink tie dye shirts while posing with an array of pink balloons and a sweet sign reading "It's a girl!"

And when it came time for the big reveal, Mykelti, 24, says she "wasn't surprised at all."

"The whole pregnancy she's felt like a girl," the proud mama-to-be says. "That's what I really wanted for my first so I'm extremely stoked she's a girl. Already buying clothes."

"When I found out it was a girl, I felt, 'Wow, yup my wife was right, she just knew,' " adds Tony. "I was happy it's a girl, but I did want a boy first. I'm ready to be overprotective."

The couple first shared their exciting pregnancy news last month. "Tony and I have both been looking forward to having a baby since we were first married four years ago," she told PEOPLE exclusively.

"When we found out, we were ecstatic. It was so wonderful when we could tell our family and we were so happy they were all excited with us."

"I'm excited to have another player in our team," added Tony at the time.

In a sweet Instagram post, the mama-to-be added that the couple’s bundle of joy will be due in March 2021.

This will be family patriarch Kody's third grandchild. Daughter Maddie Brown Brush is already a mother to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, 1, and son Axel James, 3, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush.

While celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary last December, Mykelti raved about everything the couple had to look forward to.