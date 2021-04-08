Mykelti Brown Padron and Antonio "Tony" Padron are parents!

The Sister Wives couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Avalon Asa Padron, at 9:57 p.m. on Monday, April 5, a TLC rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE. The baby was born weighing 9 lbs. and measured 20.5 inches.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are both very happy with our baby and the success of our home delivery. We were excited [sister wife] Robyn [Brown] could join us via Zoom for the whole labor," Tony, 26, tells PEOPLE. "My wife's the strongest person I know and it shows."

Mykelti, 24, adds, "Avalon is gorgeous, enjoyable and full of life."

Mykelti Brown Image zoom Tony Padron and Mykelti Brown Padron with daughter Avalon | Credit: courtesy Mykelti & Christine Brown

Mykelti Brown Image zoom Avalon Asa Padron | Credit: courtesy Mykelti & Christine Brown

Mykelti, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown, and Tony revealed in September that they were expecting their first baby.

"Tony and I have both been looking forward to having a baby since we were first married four years ago," she told PEOPLE at the time. "When we found out we were ecstatic. It was so wonderful when we could tell our family and we were so happy they were all excited with us."

Added Tony, "I'm excited to have another player in our team."

Mykelti Brown Image zoom Tony Padron and Mykelti Brown Padron with daughter Avalon | Credit: courtesy Mykelti & Christine Brown

Mykelti Brown Image zoom Tony Padron and Mykelti Brown Padron with baby Avalon and their mothers: Maria (left) and Christine Brown (right) | Credit: courtesy Mykelti & Christine Brown

A month later, the couple announced that they would soon be parents to a baby girl. "The whole pregnancy she's felt like a girl," the then proud mama-to-be told PEOPLE in October. "That's what I really wanted for my first so I'm extremely stoked she's a girl. Already buying clothes."

The new arrival is Kody's third grandchild. Daughter Maddie Brown Brush is mom to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, who turns 2 in August, and son Axel James, 3, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mykelti Brown Image zoom Tony Padron and Mykelti Brown Padron with daughter Avalon | Credit: courtesy Mykelti & Christine Brown

Mykelti and Tony tied the knot during a large ceremony in December 2016. They said "I do" in front of more than 400 guests, holding their ceremony at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George, Utah. They followed it up with a Mexican vintage-themed reception.

This past December, she celebrated the couple's four-year anniversary with a sweet tribute on Instagram. Alongside a photo of Tony cradling her baby bump, Mykelti expressed her excitement about stepping into the "next adventure" with her husband.

"From 2016 to 2020 these past 4 years have been exceptional and amazing," she wrote. "I'm so excited to go through even more with you. And the next adventure and chapter of our baby will be much more fun spent with you. Happy anniversary husband @tonychessnut."