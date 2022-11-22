'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Welcome Twin Sons Archer and Ace: 'So Happy'

The couple is also parents to daughter Avalon, whom they welcomed in April 2021

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Emily Strohm
Published on November 22, 2022 10:30 AM
Mykelti Padron twins
Photo: Mykelti Padron

The Sister Wives family just got a little bit bigger!

Mykelti Brown Padron and husband Antonio "Tony" Padron welcomed twins, sons Archer Banks Padron and Ace McCord Padron, on Thursday, Nov. 17, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The couple is also parents to daughter Avalon Asa, whom they welcomed in April 2021.

Archer arrived first at 10:54 a.m., weighing 6.15 lbs and measuring 19 inches while Ace came two minutes later at 10:56 a.m., weighing 6.8 lbs and measuring 19 inches.

"I'm so happy my boys are finally here and we're all doing well," Mykelti, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown, tells PEOPLE.

Adds Tony, "I'm glad my sons have finally come to play!"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Mykelti Padron
C: Caption . PHOTO: Mykelti Padron
R: Caption . PHOTO: Mykelti Padron

A rep for the couple first confirmed the joyful pregnancy news to PEOPLE exclusively in June.

"I'm extremely excited for the twins to come," Mykelti, 26, told PEOPLE. "Nervous as well especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure."

Added Tony, "I'm excited about having double the trouble and double the fun."

Mykelti Padron twins
Mykelti Padron

"I'm so excited, they're going to be such great parents," said Christine at the time. "I know they're a bit overwhelmed because it's twins, it's a lot of work but I live close, Aspyn lives close."

"She's got such an amazing support system, we're all so excited," she continued. "They've been incredible parents with Avalon and now we get to see them be parents again!"

In August, a rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple would be welcoming twin sons. "I'm excited for all three of my kids to be so close together in age," sais Mykelti. "They'll always have a friend to play with. And Tony and I will be very outnumbered sooner than we realize, it should be a fun adventure."

Mykelti and Tony shared the exciting news that they were expecting twin boys with a fun reveal featuring confetti powder poppers and a piñata. The blue and pink question-mark-shaped piñata featured small blue candies inside to announce the happy news.

The new additions are Kody's fourth and fifth grandchildren. Daughter Maddie Brown Brush is mom to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, 3, and son Axel James, 5, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush. She also announced that she's expecting another baby in February.

Mykelti and Tony, 29, tied the knot during a large ceremony in December 2016. They said "I do" in front of more than 400 guests, holding their ceremony at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George, Utah. They followed it up with a Mexican vintage-themed reception.

