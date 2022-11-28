'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Shares First Photos with Daughter Avalon and Newborn Twin Sons

Mykelti Brown Padron is opening up about her life as a mom of three.

Sharing her first photos with daughter Avalon Asa, 19 months, and twin sons Archer Banks and Ace McCord, the Sister Wives star opened up about introducing her little girl to her baby brothers.

"When Miss Avalon first met the boys she was confused and sad, but since then she like to cuddle and kiss them," Mykelti revealed in the caption of her Instagram.

"A twin in one arm and her in one arm is her current favorite cuddling position," she continued, adding hashtags for twin boy mom, 19-month-old girl and happy life.

Mykelti shares all three of her kids with husband Antonio "Tony" Padron.

Last week, a rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that the couple had welcomed their twin sons.

"I'm so happy my boys are finally here and we're all doing well," Mykelti, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown, told PEOPLE.

Added Tony, "I'm glad my sons have finally come to play!"

In August, a rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple would be welcoming twin sons.

Mykelti Padron

"I'm excited for all three of my kids to be so close together in age," sais Mykelti. "They'll always have a friend to play with. And Tony and I will be very outnumbered sooner than we realize, it should be a fun adventure."

The new additions are Kody's fourth and fifth grandchildren. Daughter Maddie Brown Brush is mom to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, 3, and son Axel James, 5, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush. She also announced that she's expecting another baby in February.

Mykelti and Tony, 29, tied the knot during a large ceremony in December 2016. They said "I do" in front of more than 400 guests, holding their ceremony at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George, Utah. They followed it up with a Mexican vintage-themed reception.