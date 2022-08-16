'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Reveal Sex of Twins on the Way

The couple is already parents to daughter Avalon, whom they welcomed in April 2021

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater

People Editorial Guidelines
and Emily Strohm
Published on August 16, 2022 02:52 PM
Mykelti Brown Padron and Tony Padron with daughter Avalon
Photo: Courtesy Mykelti Brown Padron

Mykelti Brown Padron and Antonio "Tony" Padron will soon welcome two baby boys into their family.

The Sister Wives couple, who is expecting twins in early December, will be having sons, their rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Mykelti, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Christine and Kody Brown, and Tony are already parents to 16-month-old daughter Avalon Asa.

"I'm excited for all three of my kids to be so close together in age," Mykelti, 26, tells PEOPLE. "They'll always have a friend to play with. And Tony and I will be very outnumbered sooner than we realize, it should be a fun adventure."

The couple shared the exciting news that they're expecting twin boys with a fun reveal featuring confetti powder poppers and a piñata. The blue and pink question-mark-shaped piñata featured small blue candies inside to announce the happy news.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy Mykelti Brown Padron
R: Caption . PHOTO: Courtesy Mykelti Brown Padron

A rep for the couple first confirmed the joyful pregnancy news to PEOPLE exclusively in June.

"I'm extremely excited for the twins to come," Mykelti told PEOPLE. "Nervous as well especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure."

Added Tony, "I'm excited about having double the trouble and double the fun."

"I'm so excited, they're going to be such great parents," said Christine at the time. "I know they're a bit overwhelmed because it's twins, it's a lot of work but I live close, Aspyn lives close."

"She's got such an amazing support system, we're all so excited," she continued. "They've been incredible parents with Avalon and now we get to see them be parents again!"

The new additions will be Kody's fourth and fifth grandchildren. Daughter Maddie Brown Brush is mom to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, 2, and son Axel James, 5, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush. She also announced last month that she's expecting another baby in February.

Mykelti and Tony, 27, tied the knot during a large ceremony in December 2016. They said "I do" in front of more than 400 guests, holding their ceremony at the Bloomington Country Club in St. George, Utah. They followed it up with a Mexican vintage-themed reception.

