'Sister Wives' Star Maddie Brown Brush Introduces Baby Girl: 'Welcome to the World'

Maddie Brown Brush is officially a mom of three!

On Friday, the Sister Wives star, eldest daughter of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, welcomed a baby girl with husband Caleb Brush. The couple is already parents to daughter Evie, 3, and son Axel, 5.

"Welcome to the world Josephine Lee Brush!💚" Maddie wrote on her Instagram Saturday alongside a photo of the newborn in a pink cap and onesie.

Madison Brush/Instagram

According to the post, "Little Miss Joey" weighed 8 lbs., 9 oz. at birth.

Christine Brown, who divorced Kody Brown over a year ago, extended her well wishes in the comments, writing "CONGRATULATIONS LOVE."

In December, Maddie shared photos cradling her baby bump and reflecting on the countdown to her third baby.

Maddie Brown Brush, husband Caleb Brush and children. Maddie Brown Bush/instagram

"The mom-t30 weeks and some change! 🤰 I'm not entirely sure where the last 30 weeks went, but ready for the next 10," she wrote.

"Stuck between a place of panic because we have so much to do in the next 10 weeks," she added. "Also hoping maybe for maybe a short 8 weeks so we can meet this baby girl and I can have my body back. 🤣"

Maddie shared her exciting pregnancy news in late July, posting a picture of Axel and Evie smiling with their arms around each other while wearing t-shirts that say "big brother" and "big sister."

Maddie Brown Brush and husband Caleb.

"The picture says it all! 💛," she captioned the sweet sibling photo. "The Brush family is growing by one early February 👶."

Last month, Janelle celebrated Maddie as a mom in an Instagram post for her birthday.

She captioned the photos: "Happy Birthday @Madison_rose11 !🎉🎉🎉😍. I love that you are my daughter and such a good mom to Axel and Evie."

Janelle also praised Maddie's work ethic: "Thank you for being in my world. P.S. - I love doing business with you. You are such a boss babe! To many more years and many more adventures!"