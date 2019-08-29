Sister Wives Star Maddie Brown Brush Welcomes Daughter Evangalynn Kodi

The Brown clan grows by one more!

Maddie Brown Brush, of TLC’s Sister Wives, gave birth to her second child with husband Caleb Brush — a daughter named Evangalynn Kodi Brush — on her due date of Tuesday, Aug. 20, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Baby Evangalynn arrived weighing 8 lbs.,12 oz., and measured 21 inches long.

Additionally, the couple has a 2-year-old son together named Axel James, whom they welcomed in May 2017.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Maddie Brown Brush and family Courtesy Maddie Brown Brush

Image zoom Evangalynn Kodi Brush Courtesy Maddie Brown Brush

RELATED: It’ll Be a Girl for Sister Wives Star Maddie Brown Brush and Husband Caleb: “Extremely Excited!”

Maddie, 23, is the daughter of Sister Wives‘ Kody and Janelle Brown, and has appeared on the reality show since its 2010 inception. She married Caleb, 32, in June 2016, after he proposed to her on an ATV ride.

The couple previously told PEOPLE that despite Maddie’s polygamous family that inspired the TV show, they would be staying monogamous.

“We support Maddie’s family with their choice of living plural marriage and they support us with our choice in just marrying each other,” Caleb said in 2015.

When they welcomed Axel in 2017, he became the first grandchild for Kody and any of his wives.

RELATED VIDEO: Sister Wives Season 13 Sneak Peek: Another Catfishing Victim

Maddie and Caleb shared the news of their second child on the way exclusively with PEOPLE in January.

“I am really excited,” Maddie said at the time. “This pregnancy feels less real for some reason, but I am still over the moon! I have no idea what I think it is. I’ll just be happy with a healthy baby.”

In April, the couple revealed the baby’s sex to PEOPLE exclusively. They held an event at their North Carolina home, Skyping in other family members from Flagstaff, Arizona, and other parts of the country as they all set off poppers that exploded in pink confetti.

Image zoom Caleb (L) and Maddie Brown Brush with son Axel TLC/Jesse Presler

RELATED: Sister Wives Star Mariah Brown Is Engaged to Audrey Kriss! See Their Sweet Photo

“I made the ultrasound tech check three times,” Caleb said at the time. “I am really excited and nervous to have a little girl.”

When she announced the pregnancy, Maddie told PEOPLE she thought the couple’s son might find difficulty in adjusting to having a sibling.

“I think he’ll be a little jealous at first,” the reality star said. “Our world revolves around him right now and that’s changing just a touch.”