Celebrity Parents 'Sister Wives' ' Maddie Brown Brush Excited to 'Meet This Baby Girl' as She Shares 30-Week Bump Shot Maddie Brown Brush and husband Caleb Brush revealed they're expecting baby No. three in an Instagram post in late July By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 5, 2022 04:54 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Madison Brush/Instagram Maddie Brown Brush is getting ready to meet her little girl! The Sister Wives star, eldest daughter of Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, shared a shot on Instagram Sunday of her cradling her baby bump and reflecting on the countdown to her third baby. "The mom-t30 weeks and some change! 🤰 I'm not entirely sure where the last 30 weeks went, but ready for the next 10," she wrote."Stuck between a place of panic because we have so much to do in the next 10 weeks," the soon-to-be mom of three added. "Also hoping maybe for maybe a short 8 weeks so we can meet this baby girl and I can have my body back. 🤣" Maddie and husband Caleb Brush are already parents to son Axel, 5, and daughter Evie, 3. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Welcome Twin Sons Archer and Ace: 'So Happy' Maddie shared her exciting pregnancy news in late July, posting a picture of Axel and Evie smiling with their arms around each other while wearing t-shirts that say "big brother" and "big sister." "The picture says it all! 💛," she captioned the sweet sibling photo. "The Brush family is growing by one early February 👶." Last month, Janelle celebrated Maddie as a mom in an Instagram post for her birthday. She captioned the photos: "Happy Birthday @Madison_rose11 !🎉🎉🎉😍. I love that you are my daughter and such a good mom to Axel and Evie." Janelle also praised Maddie's work ethic: "Thank you for being in my world. P.S. - I love doing business with you. You are such a boss babe! To many more years and many more adventures!" In October, Maddie posed bump-to-bump with sister Mykelti Brown Padron ahead of her welcoming her twin boys in November. "Me 'how should we pose?' @mykeltip 'We should go BOOP!"🤰🤰👯♀️," she captioned the cute double bump shot. "10 weeks apart and an extra baby, but it's been fun being pregnant at the same time sister! 💛," she concluded the post.