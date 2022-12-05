'Sister Wives' ' Maddie Brown Brush Excited to 'Meet This Baby Girl' as She Shares 30-Week Bump Shot

Maddie Brown Brush is getting ready to meet her little girl!

The Sister Wives star, eldest daughter of Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, shared a shot on Instagram Sunday of her cradling her baby bump and reflecting on the countdown to her third baby.

"The mom-t30 weeks and some change! 🤰 I'm not entirely sure where the last 30 weeks went, but ready for the next 10," she wrote.



"Stuck between a place of panic because we have so much to do in the next 10 weeks," the soon-to-be mom of three added. "Also hoping maybe for maybe a short 8 weeks so we can meet this baby girl and I can have my body back. 🤣"

Maddie and husband Caleb Brush are already parents to son Axel, 5, and daughter Evie, 3.

Maddie shared her exciting pregnancy news in late July, posting a picture of Axel and Evie smiling with their arms around each other while wearing t-shirts that say "big brother" and "big sister."

"The picture says it all! 💛," she captioned the sweet sibling photo. "The Brush family is growing by one early February 👶."

Last month, Janelle celebrated Maddie as a mom in an Instagram post for her birthday.

She captioned the photos: "Happy Birthday @Madison_rose11 !🎉🎉🎉😍. I love that you are my daughter and such a good mom to Axel and Evie."

Janelle also praised Maddie's work ethic: "Thank you for being in my world. P.S. - I love doing business with you. You are such a boss babe! To many more years and many more adventures!"

In October, Maddie posed bump-to-bump with sister Mykelti Brown Padron ahead of her welcoming her twin boys in November.

"Me 'how should we pose?' @mykeltip 'We should go BOOP!"🤰🤰👯‍♀️," she captioned the cute double bump shot.

"10 weeks apart and an extra baby, but it's been fun being pregnant at the same time sister! 💛," she concluded the post.