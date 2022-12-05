'Sister Wives' ' Maddie Brown Brush Excited to 'Meet This Baby Girl' as She Shares 30-Week Bump Shot

Maddie Brown Brush and husband Caleb Brush revealed they're expecting baby No. three in an Instagram post in late July

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 5, 2022 04:54 PM
https://www.instagram.com/madison_rose11/. Madison Brush/Instagram
Photo: Madison Brush/Instagram

Maddie Brown Brush is getting ready to meet her little girl!

The Sister Wives star, eldest daughter of Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, shared a shot on Instagram Sunday of her cradling her baby bump and reflecting on the countdown to her third baby.

"The mom-t30 weeks and some change! 🤰 I'm not entirely sure where the last 30 weeks went, but ready for the next 10," she wrote.

"Stuck between a place of panic because we have so much to do in the next 10 weeks," the soon-to-be mom of three added. "Also hoping maybe for maybe a short 8 weeks so we can meet this baby girl and I can have my body back. 🤣"

Maddie and husband Caleb Brush are already parents to son Axel, 5, and daughter Evie, 3.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maddie shared her exciting pregnancy news in late July, posting a picture of Axel and Evie smiling with their arms around each other while wearing t-shirts that say "big brother" and "big sister."

"The picture says it all! 💛," she captioned the sweet sibling photo. "The Brush family is growing by one early February 👶."

Last month, Janelle celebrated Maddie as a mom in an Instagram post for her birthday.

She captioned the photos: "Happy Birthday @Madison_rose11 !🎉🎉🎉😍. I love that you are my daughter and such a good mom to Axel and Evie."

Janelle also praised Maddie's work ethic: "Thank you for being in my world. P.S. - I love doing business with you. You are such a boss babe! To many more years and many more adventures!"

In October, Maddie posed bump-to-bump with sister Mykelti Brown Padron ahead of her welcoming her twin boys in November.

"Me 'how should we pose?' @mykeltip 'We should go BOOP!"🤰🤰👯‍♀️," she captioned the cute double bump shot.

"10 weeks apart and an extra baby, but it's been fun being pregnant at the same time sister! 💛," she concluded the post.

Related Articles
Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Posts Loving Tribute for Daughter Madison’s 27th Birthday
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Posts Loving Tribute for Daughter Maddie's 27th Birthday
Sister Wives Star Mykelti Brown Shares Daughter Avalon's Reaction to Her Twin Baby Brothers
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Shares First Photos with Daughter Avalon and Newborn Twin Sons
Mykelti Padron twins
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Welcome Twin Sons Archer and Ace: 'So Happy'
Gwendlyn Brown, Beatriz Queiroz
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Is Engaged! See Photos from When Beatriz Queiroz Popped the Question
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Brown Says His Marriage to Janelle Is Strained Over Her RV Living Situation
Christine Brown Welcomes Sister Wives to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: ‘New Beginnings’
Christine Brown Welcomes 'Sister Wives' to Her Own Salt Lake City Home After Kody Split: 'New Beginnings'
Kaley Cuoco
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Bathroom Selfie — See the Pic!
Pregnant Mykelti Brown Celebrated Halloween as Depressed Thor with Baby Shark Daughter Avalon
Pregnant Mykelti Brown Dresses Up in Thor Costume on Halloween with Daughter Avalon as Baby Shark
Christine Brown, Sister Wives cast member, is photographed at her home in Murray, Utah o4 Aug. 1, 2022. Kim Raff for PEOPLE
'Sister Wives'' Christine Brown Says Daughters Mykelti and Maddie Are 'Better Moms' Than She Was
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Wouldn't Wish Her Relationship with Kody 'on Any Friend of Mine'
Mykelti Brown Padron and Tony Padron with daughter Avalon
'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Reveal Sex of Twins on the Way
'Sister Wives' Christine Poses Shares Joyful Photo with 'Beautiful Daughters': 'So Blessed'
'Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares Photo with 'Beautiful Daughters' at Logan Brown's Wedding
Janelle and Kody Brown, Gabe Brown
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Celebrates Son Gabe's 21st Birthday: 'Where Did The Time Go?'
Mykelti Brown
'Sister Wives' : Inside Mykelti Brown's Dramatic Home Delivery of Daughter Avalon Asa
Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Christine Brown's Sister Wives and Ex Kody Say They Feel 'Betrayed' by Her Decision to Leave the Family
Janelle Brown and son Logan Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Celebrates Son Logan's Wedding: 'Such a Beautiful Day'