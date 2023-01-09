'Sister Wives'' Kody Brown Opens Up About His 'Very Sad' Estrangement from Janelle's Sons

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is opening up about his strained relationship with Janelle Brown's sons.

Janelle entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody, 53, in 1993, becoming his second sister wife after his first wife, Meri Brown. The former pair share children Savannah, 18, Gabriel, 21, Garrison, 24, Hunter, 25, Madison, 27 and Logan, 28.

The rift between himself and the Sister Wives star's sons — Gabriel and Garrison — over COVID restrictions while living together still continues, with Kody suggesting the two young men could have found somewhere else to live during that time just like they did after he and Janelle split.

"It's not that complicated. They went out and found homes when she [Janelle] had to move. Why couldn't they have gone out and found homes so they can keep dating during COVID?" Kody told host Sukanya Krishnan on Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special.

"That's what I don't understand, because if one of my little children were to die because somebody had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TLC

Kody continued to explain he felt disrespected by the pair, noting, "all I wanted to do was protect my family, and they refused. And it could have come together, but it went apart."

Confirming he's "estranged" from the two boys, he lamented, "I can't even have conversations with them anymore."

Asked if it hurts him deeply, he said: "Oh, yeah. That's very sad."

Looking at the camera to address Gabriel and Garrison directly, he said, "Boys, I'm sorry. I was trying to protect my family. Next time, I manage it differently. And I'm sorry."

Speaking about his split from Janelle, which was confirmed last month, Kody said she "has made it pretty clear to me that she's enjoying her life without me."

"She's like, 'Haven't missed you much,' " he said, noting he "absolutely" wants to work on their relationship but that is "a whole new negotiation."

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Elsewhere in the special, Janelle opened up about how she feels after her "several months"-long split from Kody.

"Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy," Janelle, 53, told host Krishnan. "I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore."

Janelle revealed that she is "not waiting" for a possible reconciliation with Kody.

"I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone," she shared. "I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine [Brown]. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run."

Janelle admitted that "it could be there" to reconcile but that it "would require so much change on both of our parts that I don't know."